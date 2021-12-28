Benjamin Mendel Smith
July 27, 1927 - December 24, 2021
Benjamin Mendel Smith, 94, of Mount Pleasant, South Carolina, husband of Jerojene Blakeney Smith entered into eternal rest Friday, December 24, 2021.
A private family memorial with military honors will be held in J. Henry Stuhr, Inc. Mount Pleasant Chapel.
Benjamin was born on July 27, 1927, in Hendersonville, North Carolina, the only child of the late Benjamin Mendel Smith, Sr. and Edwena MacMillan Smith. As a young man, Ben found many opportunities to enjoy the Lowcountry, and his favorite pastime was to spend the day fishing and boating at Murrells Inlet and Pawley's Island with his best friend, the late Albert Thomas. They would spend hours on the ocean (in a row boat powered by Albert) so they could catch and sell fish to the local restaurants. Ben was a Navy veteran. He was a 1950 graduate of Clemson A & M College, now Clemson University, and a lifelong ardent Tiger fan. His 1950 Clemson alumni cap entered into eternal rest with him. Ben was a pioneer in the pipe and fittings industry, and eventually he took the helm of Bristol Metals, Inc., a successful stainless steel pipe manufacturing company. He ended his career with Synalloy, where he served as president until his retirement.
Ben loved to take the family on vacation, especially to Bermuda and the Virgin Islands. You could find Ben and Jeri taking a scooter around Bermuda, or sailing among the Virgin Islands and ending their days at the local watering holes. Ben loved boats and throughout his life he bought and sold over 30 vessels, from john boats to house boats to sail boats. Next to his bride Jeri, the ocean was a true joy for him. Ben loved to tinker and acquired quite a collection of tools and machinery in his garage. He was a skilled craftsmen around the house and made many family treasures. Treasures of another kind were found anytime Ben would share his memories with his friends and family, as he would tell detailed stories of his adventures throughout his life and career. He could often be found at a local Mount Pleasant diner with his longtime friends, sharing these stories over a cup of coffee. Ben frequented the diner so often he had a breakfast dish named after him on the menu.
He is survived by his bride of 67 years, Jeri; two sons, Benjamin Mendel Smith III (Maryjane) of Simpsonville, S.C., and Robert "Woody" Heyward Smith (Joan) of Mount Pleasant, S.C.; and grandsons, Benjamin Mendel Smith IV (Kathleen) of Mauldin, S.C., and Ryan Andrew Smith of Simpsonville, S.C.
Memorials may be made to Camp Happy Days, https://www.camphappydays.org
.
Published by Bristol Herald Courier on Dec. 28, 2021.