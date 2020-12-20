Curtis "Pedro" Powers
CASTLEWOOD, Va.
Curtis "Pedro" Powers, 67, went to be with his Lord and Savior on Wednesday, December 16, 2020, at Smyth County Community Hospital in Marion, Virginia.
Following the COVID-19 restrictions set forth by the Governor of Virginia on face-covering requirements and social distancing, a private funeral service only for the immediate family, for Curtis "Pedro" Powers, will be conducted in Castlewood Funeral Home Chapel in Castlewood, Virginia, with the Rev. Jimmy Scarberry officiating. Interment will follow in Temple Hill Memorial Park in Castlewood, Virginia.
Friends may come and sign the register book and pay their respects from 9 a.m. until 12 p.m. on Monday, December 21, 2020, at Castlewood Funeral Home in Castlewood, Virginia, following the same restrictions. A radio broadcast of the service will be available on the Castlewood Funeral Home parking lot on radio station 88.9 FM during the private service at 2 p.m. on Monday, December 21, 2020, for those to remain in their vehicle.
Online condolences may be sent to the Powers family through our website and a video tribute and funeral service may be viewed at www.castlewoodfuneralhome.com
. Castlewood Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements.
Published by Bristol Herald Courier on Dec. 20, 2020.