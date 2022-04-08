Bro. Garry Thompson
November 11, 1952 - April 4, 2022
MARION, Va.
Garry Thompson, age 69, passed away on April 4, 2022.
Family and friends will be received Friday, April 8, 2022, from 5 until 7 p.m. at Seaver-Brown Chapel. A Going Home service will begin at 7 p.m. with Pastor Lance Turner officiating. Burial will be private in Ridgedale Cemetery, Rich Valley, Va.
To share memories of Bro. Garry Thompson
Care for Bro. Garry's family has been entrusted to Seaver-Brown Funeral Service & Crematory, Marion, VA.
Published by Bristol Herald Courier on Apr. 8, 2022.