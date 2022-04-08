Menu
Bro. Garry Thompson
1952 - 2022
BORN
1952
DIED
2022
FUNERAL HOME
Seaver Brown Funeral Home
237 East Main Street
Marion, VA
UPCOMING SERVICE
Visitation
Apr, 8 2022
5:00p.m. - 7:00p.m.
Seaver Brown Funeral Home
Bro. Garry Thompson

November 11, 1952 - April 4, 2022

MARION, Va.

Garry Thompson, age 69, passed away on April 4, 2022.

Family and friends will be received Friday, April 8, 2022, from 5 until 7 p.m. at Seaver-Brown Chapel. A Going Home service will begin at 7 p.m. with Pastor Lance Turner officiating. Burial will be private in Ridgedale Cemetery, Rich Valley, Va.

To share memories of Bro. Garry Thompson please visit www.seaverbrown.com. Care for Bro. Garry's family has been entrusted to Seaver-Brown Funeral Service & Crematory, 237 East Main Street, Marion, VA 24354.

Published by Bristol Herald Courier on Apr. 8, 2022.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Apr
8
Visitation
5:00p.m. - 7:00p.m.
Seaver Brown Funeral Home
237 East Main Street Box 427, Marion, VA
Apr
8
Service
7:00p.m.
Seaver Brown Funeral Home
237 East Main Street Box 427, Marion, VA
Funeral services provided by:
Seaver Brown Funeral Home
