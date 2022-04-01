Menu
Howard "Larry" Payne
1948 - 2022
BORN
1948
DIED
2022
FUNERAL HOME
Frost Funeral Home
250 East Main Street
Abingdon, VA
Howard "Larry" Payne

December 23, 1948 - March 31, 2022

ABINGDON, Va.

Howard "Larry" Payne, 73, went to be with the Lord on March 31, 2022, at residence surrounded by his loving family.

Full service details will be announced in the Saturday edition of the Bristol Herald Courier.

Online condolences may be expressed to the family by visiting www.frostfuneralhome.com.

Frost Funeral Home and Cremation Services is honored to serve the family of Mr. Payne.

Frost Funeral Home and Cremation Services

250 East Main Street, Abingdon, VA 24210

Published by Bristol Herald Courier on Apr. 1, 2022.
