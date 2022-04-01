Howard "Larry" Payne
December 23, 1948 - March 31, 2022
ABINGDON, Va.
Howard "Larry" Payne, 73, went to be with the Lord on March 31, 2022, at residence surrounded by his loving family.
Full service details will be announced in the Saturday edition of the Bristol Herald Courier.
Online condolences may be expressed to the family by visiting www.frostfuneralhome.com
.
Frost Funeral Home and Cremation Services is honored to serve the family of Mr. Payne.
Frost Funeral Home and Cremation Services
250 East Main Street, Abingdon, VA 24210
Published by Bristol Herald Courier on Apr. 1, 2022.