Jeweleen "Judy" Sharpe
September 26, 1933 - December 4, 2020
Jeweleen "Judy" Sharpe, age 87, of Bristol, Tenn., passed away on Friday, December 4, 2020, at Christian Care Center of Bristol.
A graveside service will be held at 11 a.m. on Wednesday, December 9, 2020, at Glenwood Cemetery in Bristol, Tenn., with Pastor Travis Ingle officiating.
Condolences and memories may be shared with the family and viewed by visiting www.oakley-cook.com
. Arrangements especially for Mrs. Sharpe and her family were made through Oakley-Cook Funeral Home & Crematory.
Published by Bristol Herald Courier on Dec. 8, 2020.