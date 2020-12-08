Menu
Search by Name
Menu
Bristol Herald Courier
Bristol Herald Courier Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
Jeweleen "Judy" Sharpe
1933 - 2020
BORN
1933
DIED
2020
FUNERAL HOME
Oakley Cook Funeral Home
2223 Volunteer Parkway
Bristol, TN
Jeweleen "Judy" Sharpe

September 26, 1933 - December 4, 2020

Jeweleen "Judy" Sharpe, age 87, of Bristol, Tenn., passed away on Friday, December 4, 2020, at Christian Care Center of Bristol.

A graveside service will be held at 11 a.m. on Wednesday, December 9, 2020, at Glenwood Cemetery in Bristol, Tenn., with Pastor Travis Ingle officiating.

Condolences and memories may be shared with the family and viewed by visiting www.oakley-cook.com. Arrangements especially for Mrs. Sharpe and her family were made through Oakley-Cook Funeral Home & Crematory.

Published by Bristol Herald Courier on Dec. 8, 2020.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Dec
9
Graveside service
11:00a.m.
Glenwood Cemetery
Bristol, TN
Funeral services provided by:
Oakley Cook Funeral Home
MAKE A DONATION
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Sponsored by Oakley Cook Funeral Home.
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
0 Entries
Be the first to post a memory or condolences.