Lillian "Ann" LingJuly 23, 1934 - April 16, 2022Lillian "Ann" White Ling, age 87, went home to be with her Lord on Saturday, April 16, 2022, at the Johnston Memorial Hospital in Abingdon, Va.Ann was born in Grundy, Va., on July 23, 1934, to the late John Akers and Pinky Akers Horn. Along with her parents, she was also preceded in death by her first husband, Esaw White; her second husband, James Ling; sisters, Mary Hurley and Betty Jean Akers; brother, John Akers; and a son-in-law, Ronald Baker.Ann was a dedicated member through the years at Macedonia Church of Christ in Abingdon. She was owner and operator of Tazewell Auto Salvage in Tazewell for many years. Ann was an avid Bingo player and considered to be the Bingo Queen. She enjoyed working outdoors planting her flowers, mowing, and feeding her hummingbirds. Ann was very social and outgoing who loved talking to everyone. Most of all, she was a faithful mother that always put her family at top priority.Ann is survived by her son Ronnie White and wife, Dorothy; three daughters, Debbie Davidson and Mike Allison, Terri Baker, and Kim Davenport and husband, Jeff; grandchildren, Amanda Mullins, Justin Davidson, R.J. White, Megan Lambert, and Jonathan White, seven great-grandchildren; siblings, Judy Lester and husband, Lloyd, Mack Horn and wife, Debbie, Bob Horn and wife, Donita, and Janet Horn; sister-in-law, Sylvia Hill; and several nieces and nephews.The family would like to express a special Thanks to Dr. Matthew Dorn, the Abingdon Cancer Center, and JMH staff for all the love and care shown to Ann and the Family.Funeral services will be held at 2 p.m., Wednesday, April 20, 2022, at the Main Street Chapel of Farris Funeral Service with Minister Ron Musick officiating. Interment will follow in the Mountain View UMC Cemetery with Jeff Davenport, Mike Allison, Crew Vilacha, Tyler Edwards, Donnie Allison, and Jason Matney serving as pallbearers. Honorary pallbearers will be James Lester and Robert Meade. The family will receive friends from 1 until 2 p.m. on Wednesday prior to the services.The family of Lillian "Ann" Ling is being cared for by Farris Funeral Service & Crematory, 427 East Main Street, Abingdon, VA 24210, (276) 623-2700.Farris Funeral Service