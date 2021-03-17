Menu
Michael Wayne Hounshell
1964 - 2021
BORN
1964
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Grubb Funeral Home
215 South 6th Street
Wytheville, VA
Michael Wayne Hounshell

November 29, 1964 - February 10, 2021

Michael Wayne Hounshell, age 56, passed away on Wednesday, February 10, 2021, at Roanoke Memorial Hospital. Michael was born in Norfolk, Va., to the late Charles Edgar and Emily Coppybarger Hounshell. He was also preceded in death by his grandparents, Thomas and Alma Taylor Coppybarger and a brother-in-law, Terry Martin.

Michael had spent several years as a machine operator for Royal Mouldings and had also been an employee of NAPA in Rural Retreat, Va. Michael enjoyed spending his time working alongside his racing family and farming. Most of all he enjoyed his time with his forever best friend and wife.

He is survived by his loving wife of 24 years, Beverly D. Hounshell of the home; sister, Tammy; father-in-law and mother-in-law, Jerry and Barbara Martin; brothers-in-law, John Shumate, Chris Delay (Jessica), and Eric Martin (P.J.); sisters-in-law, Marsha Wheeler (David) and Penny Baird; along with several aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews, cousins, and special friends.

The family will receive friends at Grubb Funeral Home Chapel Saturday, March 20, 2021, from 5 until 7 p.m. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made in Michael's honor to a charity of your choice. Expressions of sympathy may be sent to the family at www.grubbfuneralhome.com.

Grubb Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements.
Published by Bristol Herald Courier on Mar. 17, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Mar
20
Visitation
5:00p.m. - 7:00p.m.
Grubb Funeral Home
215 South 6th Street, Wytheville, VA
Funeral services provided by:
Grubb Funeral Home
