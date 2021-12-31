Menu
Search by Name
Menu
Bristol Herald Courier
Bristol Herald Courier Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
Nancy Grace Hull Walling
1929 - 2021
BORN
1929
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Akard Funeral Home
1912 West State Street
Bristol, TN
Nancy Grace Hull Walling

May 6, 1929 - December 28, 2021

Nancy Grace Hull Walling, age 92, of Piney Flats, Tenn., went to her glory on Tuesday, December 28, 2021, at her home.

She was born on May 6, 1929, the daughter of Frank and Mary Hull.

Nancy retired from Sullivan County Schools teaching for thirty years as an elementary teacher. Before her declining health, she was the most senior active member of Hull's Chapel United Methodist Church. She loved to cook for family, friends and her church family.

Along with her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Jack D. Walling Sr.

Survivors include her children, Jack Walling Jr. and wife, Maureen, Greg Walling and wife, Margaret, Karen Herring and husband, Chris, Lavonda Brickey and husband, Jeff, and Scott Walling and wife, Valerie; ten grandchildren, Heather, Duran, Phillip, Robert, Brittany, Tyler, Nicole, Heath, Jasmine and Ethan; and three great-grandchildren, Henry, Georgia and Kennedy.

On behalf of the Walling family, a special thank you to Phyllis Larimer for the selfless love and care of Nancy for the last three months, also much appreciation to all the nursing staff at Smokey Mountain Hospice for their kindness, loving care and friendship so freely given to our mother.

The funeral service will be conducted at 2:30 p.m., Sunday, January 2, 2022, in Akard Funeral Home Chapel with the Rev. Grover Starnes officiating. The burial will follow in Mountain View Cemetery. Pallbearers will be her grandsons. The family will receive friends from 1 until 2:30 p.m., Sunday prior to the service.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Hull's Chapel United Methodist Church, Building Fund, c/o Carolan Rhea, 2154 Hwy 75, Blountville, TN 37617.

Condolences and memories may be shared with the family at akardfuneralhome.com.

Akard Funeral Home, (423) 989-4800 is honored to be serving the Walling family.

Published by Bristol Herald Courier on Dec. 31, 2021.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Jan
2
Visitation
1:00p.m. - 2:30p.m.
Akard Funeral Home
1912 West State Street, Bristol, TN
Jan
2
Funeral service
2:30p.m.
Akard Funeral Home
1912 West State Street, Bristol, TN
Funeral services provided by:
Akard Funeral Home
MAKE A DONATION
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Sponsored by Akard Funeral Home.
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
0 Entries
Be the first to post a memory or condolences.