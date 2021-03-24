I thoroughly enjoyed Noah´s quick wit (a family trait) and admired his concern and thoughtfulness towards his community with his participation in boy scouts and mission trips. I know he had an impact on many people with his engaging personality and caring spirit. I am holding memories of sweet Noah close to my heart and sending much love to you, April, along with healing and comforting thoughts to you, your family and Noah´s many friends. Michelle Mahanes

