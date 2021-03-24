Noah Riley Grant Osborne
October 12, 2001 - March 20, 2021
Noah Riley Grant Osborne, age 19, of Bluff City, Tenn., went to be with the Lord on Saturday, March 20, 2021.
The family will receive friends on Friday, March 26, 2021, from 5 until 7:30 p.m. at Oakley-Cook Funeral Home in Bristol, Tenn. The funeral service will be held at 7:30 p.m. with Pastor Mike Pope officiating.
Condolences and memories may be shared with the family and further information viewed by visiting www.oakley-cook.com
. Arrangements especially for Noah and his family have been made through Oakley-Cook Funeral Home & Crematory.
Published by Bristol Herald Courier on Mar. 24, 2021.