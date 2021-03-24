Menu
Search by Name
Menu
Bristol Herald Courier
Bristol Herald Courier Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
Noah Riley Grant Osborne
2001 - 2021
BORN
2001
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Oakley Cook Funeral Home
2223 Volunteer Parkway
Bristol, TN
Noah Riley Grant Osborne

October 12, 2001 - March 20, 2021

Noah Riley Grant Osborne, age 19, of Bluff City, Tenn., went to be with the Lord on Saturday, March 20, 2021.

The family will receive friends on Friday, March 26, 2021, from 5 until 7:30 p.m. at Oakley-Cook Funeral Home in Bristol, Tenn. The funeral service will be held at 7:30 p.m. with Pastor Mike Pope officiating.

Condolences and memories may be shared with the family and further information viewed by visiting www.oakley-cook.com. Arrangements especially for Noah and his family have been made through Oakley-Cook Funeral Home & Crematory.

Published by Bristol Herald Courier on Mar. 24, 2021.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Mar
26
Visitation
5:00p.m. - 7:30p.m.
Oakley-Cook Funeral Home
Bristol, TN
Mar
26
Funeral service
7:30p.m.
Oakley-Cook Funeral Home
Bristol, TN
Funeral services provided by:
Oakley Cook Funeral Home
MAKE A DONATION
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Sponsored by Oakley Cook Funeral Home.
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
7 Entries
Julie Rotella
April 16, 2021
I am so very, very sorry for your loss. You are all in my thoughts and prayers.
Jandie
March 25, 2021
I thoroughly enjoyed Noah´s quick wit (a family trait) and admired his concern and thoughtfulness towards his community with his participation in boy scouts and mission trips. I know he had an impact on many people with his engaging personality and caring spirit. I am holding memories of sweet Noah close to my heart and sending much love to you, April, along with healing and comforting thoughts to you, your family and Noah´s many friends. Michelle Mahanes
Michelle Mahanes
March 24, 2021
Michelle
March 24, 2021
Love and Prayers are with You and April with you the passing of Noah. God be with you
DeLona Osborne
March 24, 2021
April and Family,
Words cannot express our sadness with the loss of Noah. He was an outstanding young man.....intelligent, respectful, kind, funny.....he was a beautiful soul. He touched all of our lives in a positive way. May you find peace in the wonderful memories that you have of him. His time upon this earth was too short but he will never be forgotten.
Michelle McCarthy
Friend
March 24, 2021
Gunner, thinking of u all at this time and praying for comfort!!! Carol
Carol Garrick Williams
March 24, 2021
Showing 1 - 7 of 7 results