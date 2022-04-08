Rex Edward Hicks



February 28, 1934 - March 31, 2022



Rex Edward "Tommy" Hicks passed away peacefully at his home on March 31, 2022, surrounded by his four daughters.



He was born on February 28, 1934, in Wise County, Va. In 1946-1953, he resided at Boys Home in Covington, Va. He often spoke fondly of his time there. In June of 1950, he was selected to attend the National Boy Scout Jamboree at Valley Forge Park where President Truman and General Eisenhower spoke. Rex was awarded Eagle Scout on November 6, 1950, and was inducted into the Order of the Arrow. In 1953, he applied and was awarded a full scholarship to Hargrave Military Academy. Upon graduating in 1955, he joined the United States Marine Corp, receiving an honorable discharge due to hearing loss.



He worked for Continental Trailways in the District of Columbia, New Jersey, and Texas. While in Houston, Texas, he was a volunteer fireman and worked for Woodman of the World and Matcote Company before returning to Bristol, Tenn. in 1977. Rex opened Hicks' Gas Appliance, ventured into natural gas pipelines in Southwest Virginia. Later he opened Acme Hot Dog on Southside Ave and 6th Street in downtown Bristol, Tenn. A memorable event occurred when both Tennessee Governor Don Sundquist & Virginia Governor George Allen met for lunch at Acme on 6th.



Rex enjoyed spending time with his family and friends. He enjoyed singing, fishing, feeding ducks at Cumberland Square, and playing "Kings in the Corner" with Monica Daddio.



He was preceded in death by the mother of his children, Mary Helen Flores (Hicks); his beloved cat, Lulu; parents, Ona Kilgore and Lee Roy Hicks; siblings, Joseph Hicks, Faye Addington, Allie Hutchins, Nell Whetsel, and Roy "Bobo" Hicks.



Rex is survived by his daughters, Monica Leah Chalfa and husband, Jeff, Patricia Ann Epperson and husband, Joel, Kristina Marie Boyd and husband, Gerard, Caroline Theresa Shafer and husband, Thomas, and surrogate daughter, Sheri Cochran and husband, Gary; grandchildren, Nick Holmes, Hannah Smith, Justin Greene, Adriana Leake, Kelsey Gonzalez, Robert Clifton, Hunter Clifton, Rebekah O'Dell, Mikey Lawton, Haley Yarber, Summer Ledford, Susan "Ace" Ledford, Andy Nunn, Jamie Nunn, Seth Hatfield, and Kayla Rose Shafer; 18 great grandchildren; and siblings, Emory Hicks, Ezra Hicks, and Louise McDevitt.



Services will be held Monday, April 11, 2022, at 6 p.m. at Emmanuel Episcopal Church, 760 Cumberland St., Bristol, VA 24201.



No funeral as Rex donated his body to Quillen College of Medicine's Anatomical Gift Program.



In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Boys Home of Virginia.



Published by Bristol Herald Courier from Apr. 8 to Apr. 10, 2022.