Robert "Robb" Ratcliff Jr.
January 10, 1979 - August 30, 2021
ABINGDON, Va.
Robert "Robb" Ratcliff Jr., 42, went to be with his Lord and Savior on Monday, August 30, 2021, surrounded by family.
A celebration of life will be held at 8 p.m., Saturday, September 11, 2021, in Falcon Stadium at Abingdon High School with Pastor Tom Crise and David Lowe, MDiv. officiating.
Online condolences may be expressed at www.frostfuneralhome.com
.
Frost Funeral Home & Cremation Services is honored to serve the family of Robb Ratcliff.
Frost Funeral Home & Cremation Services
250 East Main Street, Abingdon, VA 24210
Published by Bristol Herald Courier on Sep. 9, 2021.