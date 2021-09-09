Menu
Robert "Robb" Ratcliff Jr.
1979 - 2021
BORN
1979
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Frost Funeral Home
250 East Main Street
Abingdon, VA
Robert "Robb" Ratcliff Jr.

January 10, 1979 - August 30, 2021

ABINGDON, Va.

Robert "Robb" Ratcliff Jr., 42, went to be with his Lord and Savior on Monday, August 30, 2021, surrounded by family.

A celebration of life will be held at 8 p.m., Saturday, September 11, 2021, in Falcon Stadium at Abingdon High School with Pastor Tom Crise and David Lowe, MDiv. officiating.

Online condolences may be expressed at www.frostfuneralhome.com.

Frost Funeral Home & Cremation Services is honored to serve the family of Robb Ratcliff.

Frost Funeral Home & Cremation Services

250 East Main Street, Abingdon, VA 24210

Published by Bristol Herald Courier on Sep. 9, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Sep
11
Celebration of Life
8:00p.m.
Falcon Stadium at Abingdon High School
VA
Funeral services provided by:
Frost Funeral Home
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
2 Entries
We certainly know how much Robb will be missed by all here on earth. In heaven there is great rejoicing at the homecoming of Robb by God and all the angels. Robb was a tremendous asset to humanity and his name will go on forever.
Rod & Ruthie Bernardson
September 11, 2021
May God´s loving kindness and comfort help you and your family through this difficult time. Matthew 5:4
LL
September 6, 2021
