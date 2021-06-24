Wendy Renee (Burroughs) Ashworth
March 18, 1961 - June 22, 2021
Wendy Renee (Burroughs) Ashworth, of Bristol, Tenn., went home to be with the Lord on Tuesday, June 22, 2021, at her residence.
Wendy was a native of Bristol, Tenn. She was a 1979 graduate of Bristol Tennessee High School. After marriage she moved to the Greene County, Gray and Church Hill areas before returning to Bristol after her husband's death in 2015. She was formerly employed by the Sullivan County Sheriff's department and was retired from Eastman Chemical Company. She was of the Baptist Faith.
Wendy is preceded in death by her husband, Carson "Pete" Ashworth and her father, H.J. Burroughs.
Wendy is survived by her mother, Mildred Burroughs; sister, Jackie Bridgeman and husband, Ronnie; brother, Chip Burroughs and wife, Cindy, all of Bristol, Tenn. Also surviving are several nieces and nephews, her dog "Harley" and her good friend, Carolyn Roe.
A memorial service will be held at 7 p.m. on Friday, June 25, 2021, at the Akard Funeral Home Chapel with the Reverend Steve Playl officiating. The family will receive friends from 6 until 7 p.m. prior to the service.
The family request in lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to, St. Jude Children's Research Hospital
, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105.
Published by Bristol Herald Courier on Jun. 24, 2021.