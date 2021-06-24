Menu
Wendy Renee Ashworth
FUNERAL HOME
Akard Funeral Home
1912 West State Street
Bristol, TN
Wendy Renee (Burroughs) Ashworth

March 18, 1961 - June 22, 2021

Wendy Renee (Burroughs) Ashworth, of Bristol, Tenn., went home to be with the Lord on Tuesday, June 22, 2021, at her residence.

Wendy was a native of Bristol, Tenn. She was a 1979 graduate of Bristol Tennessee High School. After marriage she moved to the Greene County, Gray and Church Hill areas before returning to Bristol after her husband's death in 2015. She was formerly employed by the Sullivan County Sheriff's department and was retired from Eastman Chemical Company. She was of the Baptist Faith.

Wendy is preceded in death by her husband, Carson "Pete" Ashworth and her father, H.J. Burroughs.

Wendy is survived by her mother, Mildred Burroughs; sister, Jackie Bridgeman and husband, Ronnie; brother, Chip Burroughs and wife, Cindy, all of Bristol, Tenn. Also surviving are several nieces and nephews, her dog "Harley" and her good friend, Carolyn Roe.

A memorial service will be held at 7 p.m. on Friday, June 25, 2021, at the Akard Funeral Home Chapel with the Reverend Steve Playl officiating. The family will receive friends from 6 until 7 p.m. prior to the service.

The family request in lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to, St. Jude Children's Research Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105.

Condolences and memories may be left for the family at akardfuneralhome.com.

Akard Funeral Home, (423) 989-4800 is serving the Ashworth family.

Published by Bristol Herald Courier on Jun. 24, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Jun
25
Service
6:00p.m. - 7:00p.m.
Akard Funeral Home
1912 West State Street, Bristol, TN
Jun
25
Memorial service
7:00p.m.
Akard Funeral Home Chapel
Funeral services provided by:
Akard Funeral Home
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation as requested by the family.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
So sorry to hear about Wendy´s passing. Many years ago I met her along with her friend Sherry. Wendy was such a special part of my life and will always treasure the times we spent together. I pray for peace and comfort to all her family.
Willard Johnson
Friend
July 8, 2021
Mildred, I am so so sorry for the loss of your dear Wendy. I have such fond memories of her and I love you so very much. You are and will be in my thoughts and prayers in the days to come.
Sherry Roberts Glover
Friend
June 24, 2021
