Shelley and Michael, no words can express the sorrow I feel for you and your family. She sounds like she touched a lot of lives even in her short life. We will never understand the plan that God has for us and our children and it's so difficult trying to figure out why he takes those we love away from us. I hope that God can bring you peace and comfort in the coming days and I will be praying hard for you all. Love you all very much.

Emily Allen Friend January 8, 2022