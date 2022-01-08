Menu
Amelia Ann "Beautiful" Mack
2013 - 2021
BORN
2013
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Jenkins Funeral Home and Cremation Service
4081 Startown Road
Newton, NC
Amelia Ann "Beautiful" Mack

March 5, 2013 - December 25, 2021

Amelia Ann "Beautiful" Mack, 8, of Taylorsville, passed away Saturday, Dec. 25, 2021, in Charlottesville, Va.

Born March 5, 2013, she was the daughter of Michael Earl Mack and Shelley Killian Mack.

Amelia will be remembered for how beautiful her soul was inside and out; she was one of the most caring and loving people you have ever met. She was a shining 3rd grader at Bethlehem Elementary, who was known for her considerate and compassionate ways. She was always the first to welcome new classmates and take them under her wing. She was referred to as a little momma to her two younger brothers, who she adored. She was also the first to pick up any liter that she saw; but this is no surprise to her parents because of her love for all of God's creations. She showed her love through her devotion to animals and hoped to become a veterinarian one day. Amelia never met a stranger and was so full of life. She loved her time spent horseback riding at Little Valley Equestrian and dancing at Ann Freeman Dance Academy. Amelia was always helping others and putting them before herself; being able to donate her organs was the last act of love and selflessness that she could give to others.

Amelia was planning on collecting donations for her birthday to give to the Humane Society of Catawba County. To best honor Amelia, you may fulfill her birthday wishes by donating to the Humane Society of Catawba County in her honor by mail, 3224 20th Ave. SE, Hickory, NC 28602, www.catawbahumane.org/give.

In addition to her parents, those left to cherish her memory are her two brothers, Wyatt and Charlie, both of the home; grandparents, David and Neddy Mack of Dyke, Va., and Allen and Kathy Buchanan of Hickory; great-grandmother, Jean Killian Kaufman of Hickory; aunts and uncles, Dave Mack (Sharon) of Virginia, Joel Mack (Danielle) of New Jersey, Jonathon Killian of Hickory, Sarah Holloway (Brian) of North Carolina, and Misty Hunt (Adam) of Newton; 12 cousins, David Mack, Thomas Mack, Andrew Mack, Christopher Mack, Gavin Killian, Brianna Killian, Mason Holloway, Maxton Holloway, Macklon Holloway, D.J. Holloway, Mathew Wadlington and Gracie Killian.

She was met in heaven by her maternal grandfather, Terry Killian.

The family is planning a celebration of life for Amelia in March 2022, that will be held in North Carolina.

www.jenkinsfuneralhome.net

Published by Hickory Daily Record on Jan. 8, 2022.
5 Entries
I'm at a complete loss for words. I am so very sorry for your loss. The words you have written above are beautiful and showed her soul. What a beauty! Hold onto those sweet sweet memories forever. We are thinking of you all and sending love and hugs your way.
Jenn Byrd
Friend
January 21, 2022
What beautiful words to share about your sweet Amelia´s life. I know you are all heart broken but I pray that your memories of her will bring you some peace and comfort and knowing her beautiful soul will live on in others. Much love to you, thoughts and prayers.
Teresa Fry
January 9, 2022
Shelley and Michael, no words can express the sorrow I feel for you and your family. She sounds like she touched a lot of lives even in her short life. We will never understand the plan that God has for us and our children and it's so difficult trying to figure out why he takes those we love away from us. I hope that God can bring you peace and comfort in the coming days and I will be praying hard for you all. Love you all very much.
Emily Allen
Friend
January 8, 2022
All hearts are broken, Micheal and Shelley we will continue praying for all family members. Amelia Ann "Beautiful" Mack will always be in our hearts, and our Christmas Angel. What a special Angel she is, Love y´all.
Shayla and Tony Gaines
Friend
January 8, 2022
I love all you and Amelia was a bright star that was was shining with that award winning smile. Love and prayers continues.
Sherry Horton
January 8, 2022
