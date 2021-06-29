Menu
Andrew "Drew" Callahan
1977 - 2021
BORN
1977
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Sossoman Funeral Home
1011 South Sterling Street
Morganton, NC
Andrew "Drew" Callahan

December 28, 1977 - June 26, 2021

Andrew "Drew" Callahan, 43, died at his home in Valdese, Saturday, June 26, 2021, after a year-long struggle with cancer.

Drew was born in Chapel Hill, Dec. 28, 1977.

He graduated from Chapel Hill High School and UNC-Charlotte. Prior to his illness, Drew was employed in the printing and publishing business.

Drew is survived by his wife, Sharon "Helly" Britt Callahan of the home; parents, Ben and Janet (Black) Callahan of Gold Hill; sister, Erin Callahan and her husband, Ryan Bolejack; and niece, Seven Bolejack of Springfield, Ore. Andrew is also loved and remembered by many aunts, uncles, cousins, and special friends, especially his cousin, Jason Callahan; his best friends, Seth Wilkenfeld and Aaron Baxter; and his stepchildren, Lily Britt, and Dyllan Spears.

A celebration of life will be held at 6:30 p.m., Thursday, July 1, at Sossoman Funeral Home of Morganton, with his best friend, Seth Wilkenfeld, providing the eulogy. The service will be livestreamed on the Sossoman Funeral Home website under the livestream tab. The family will speak with friends following the service.

Memorials may be directed to National Lymphedema Network, 411 Lafayette St., 6th Floor, New York, NY 10003.

Sossoman Funeral Home

www.sossomanfh.com
Published by Hickory Daily Record on Jun. 29, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Jul
1
Celebration of Life
6:30p.m.
Sossoman Funeral Home
NC
Funeral services provided by:
Sossoman Funeral Home
I only knew Drew for a short while, and I have often thought back to meeting him. The warmth he exuded, the openness and kindness, were palpable even in the first few moments. I am grateful to have known him, if only for a tiny fragment of time. He was a genuinely good soul.
Juniper
July 10, 2021
Ben, so sorry to hear about your Son´s passing. We will have you and Sandy in our thoughts and Prayers.
Elaine and David Petrea
Friend
July 1, 2021
