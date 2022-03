Billy Louie Pearson Sr.



Mr. Billy Louie Pearson Sr. passed away Wednesday, March 16, 2022.



Funeral services will be held Saturday, March 26, at 2 p.m., at Greater Faith Missionary Baptist Church. A public viewing will be held Friday, March 25, from 3 to 6 p.m., and Saturday, March 26, from 8:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m., at the funeral home.



Dirk M. Thompson Mortuary (828) 323-1980 is assisting the Pearson family.



Published by Hickory Daily Record on Mar. 25, 2022.