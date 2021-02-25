Charles Poovey



November 2, 1929 - February 17, 2021



Charles Poovey, a faithful civil servant, jack of all trades, and loving patriarch, passed away Wednesday, Feb. 17, 2021, in Winston-Salem, of complications from COVID-19. A long-time resident of Lenoir, Mr. Poovey was 91 years old. He was preceded in death by his wife, Juanita Helton Poovey; and son, Darrell Wayne Poovey.



Mr. Poovey was born in Granite Falls, Nov. 2, 1929, at the start of the Great Depression. His early days were spent cultivating food on his family's farm and foretold a life marked by industriousness mixed with personal ingenuity and a steadfast openness to learning new things. In 1948, Mr. Poovey graduated from Oak Hill High School, following in the footsteps of sisters, Ruby and Lucille. He spent the next years marking the start of a long and distinguished career as a public servant.



He began his career with the Lenoir Fire Department in 1952, when the city hired its first full-time firemen. He was one of the first two paid officers of the department and was named to the rank of captain, before leaving to become the city's first building inspector. After several years as a building inspector, he became the assistant city manager of Lenoir, working with then City Manager Lewis Price. He served as interim city manager of Lenoir when Price left the city office. He would go on to serve the city of Lenoir in multiple roles including purchasing agent and director of Public Housing. He left Lenoir and was named the first city manager of Granite Falls Jan. 3, 1972, and was there eight months before leaving to become the first city manager of Maiden, where he served from 1972-1974.



He ultimately returned to Lenoir as the Caldwell County director of Public Works from 1974-1992. In these various roles, Mr. Poovey drew from a multitude of self-taught skills that earned him licenses as a realtor and real estate broker, plumber, electrician, and electrical contractor.



Mr. Poovey had a full and loving network of family and friends. He met and married the love of his life, Juanita Helton, in 1948. They remained married for 68 years, until her passing in 2016, and together raised three children. Mr. Poovey relished in being a father and was always ready to support his family, whether that meant attending high school football games, band performances or lending a hand with home renovation projects. He was also a compassionate neighbor, never hesitating to drop by with a delicious homemade pie or vegetables from his well-tended gardens. When he wasn't baking or gardening, Mr. Poovey could often be found "piddling about" in his shop, as he would say it, on beautiful pieces of furniture that he personally delivered to friends and family with a wink and a grin.



All of Mr. Poovey's creations - in his kitchen and garden, woodshop, or otherwise - reflected the warmth, diligence, and uniqueness of their author. While he had a larger-than-life personality, Mr. Poovey was defined even more by his humility, sense of humor, and kindness. He will be deeply missed by the many that knew and loved him and by the community he served.



Mr. Poovey is survived by his daughter, Susan Poovey Johnson and her husband, Geoff, of Dallas, Texas; son, Todd Poovey and his wife, Margaret, of Winston-Salem, granddaughters, Allie Kate Poovey of Winston Salem and Stephanie Howell Johnson and her husband, Jared, Langevin of Washington, D.C.; and great-granddaughter, Harper Howell Langevin of Washington, D.C. Together, they will ensure that his story lives on.



A private family graveside ceremony is planned at Blue Ridge Memorial Park in Lenoir.



Mr. Poovey's family would like to extend a heartfelt thank you to those who looked after him in his Lenoir home over the past several months and to the medical staff at the Forsyth Hospital, who supported Mr. Poovey in his final days. The kindness, compassion, and care shown by these individuals under extremely challenging circumstances were a great comfort to Mr. Poovey and his family, and are deeply appreciated.



In honor of Mr. Poovey's memory, his family encourages readers to adhere to public health guidelines for reducing the spread of COVID-19, including keeping a safe distance from others, wearing a mask, and washing hands.



Pendry's Lenoir Funeral Home



Published by Hickory Daily Record on Feb. 25, 2021.