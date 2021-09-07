Christopher "Chris" Neil BenfieldMay 6, 1982 - September 3, 2021Christopher "Chris" Neil Benfield, 39, of Claremont, passed away Friday, Sept. 3, 2021, at his residence.He was born May 6, 1982, in Catawba County, to Terry Benfield and the late Robin Sharpe Benfield.Chris was a member of Catawba United Methodist Church, and employed with Lee Industries as a cutter. He enjoyed golfing and fishing.In addition to his mother, he was preceded in death by his maternal grandmother, Maria Setzer Sharpe; and paternal grandfather, Lawson Benfield.Those left to cherish his memory are father, Terry Benfield of Claremont; girlfriend, Amanda Winebarger of Claremont and her son, Bryce; stepdaughter, Paityn Pope of Hickory; brother, Tracy Benfield and wife, Wendy, of Denver, N.C.; maternal grandfather, Jerry Neil Sharpe of Claremont; paternal grandmother, Joan Elmore and husband, James Ray Elmore, of Conover; aunts and uncles, Connie and Jeff Hendren Catawba, Scottie and Johnny Walker of Claremont, Johnny Benfield of Catawba, Rodney Benfield of Claremont, Kathy Shoe of Claremont, and Janice Stout of Claremont; nieces, McKenzie Benfield, and Brooklynn Benfield; and many loved cousins.A service to celebrate Christopher's life will be held Friday, Sept. 10, at 4 p.m., at Catawba United Methodist Church. Evangelist Andy Fox will officiate. Burial will follow in the church cemetery. The family will receive friends from 2:30 to 3:45 p.m. at Catawba United Methodist Church, prior to the service. Chris' body will lie in state Thursday, Sept. 9, from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., at Bennett Funeral Service in Newton.Memorials may be made to Catawba United Methodist Church, 207 E Central Ave., Catawba, NC 28609.