Christopher Neil "Chris" Benfield
1982 - 2021
BORN
1982
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Bennett Funeral Service
7878 Nc Hwy 16
Newton, NC
Christopher "Chris" Neil Benfield

May 6, 1982 - September 3, 2021

Christopher "Chris" Neil Benfield, 39, of Claremont, passed away Friday, Sept. 3, 2021, at his residence.

He was born May 6, 1982, in Catawba County, to Terry Benfield and the late Robin Sharpe Benfield.

Chris was a member of Catawba United Methodist Church, and employed with Lee Industries as a cutter. He enjoyed golfing and fishing.

In addition to his mother, he was preceded in death by his maternal grandmother, Maria Setzer Sharpe; and paternal grandfather, Lawson Benfield.

Those left to cherish his memory are father, Terry Benfield of Claremont; girlfriend, Amanda Winebarger of Claremont and her son, Bryce; stepdaughter, Paityn Pope of Hickory; brother, Tracy Benfield and wife, Wendy, of Denver, N.C.; maternal grandfather, Jerry Neil Sharpe of Claremont; paternal grandmother, Joan Elmore and husband, James Ray Elmore, of Conover; aunts and uncles, Connie and Jeff Hendren Catawba, Scottie and Johnny Walker of Claremont, Johnny Benfield of Catawba, Rodney Benfield of Claremont, Kathy Shoe of Claremont, and Janice Stout of Claremont; nieces, McKenzie Benfield, and Brooklynn Benfield; and many loved cousins.

A service to celebrate Christopher's life will be held Friday, Sept. 10, at 4 p.m., at Catawba United Methodist Church. Evangelist Andy Fox will officiate. Burial will follow in the church cemetery. The family will receive friends from 2:30 to 3:45 p.m. at Catawba United Methodist Church, prior to the service. Chris' body will lie in state Thursday, Sept. 9, from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., at Bennett Funeral Service in Newton.

Memorials may be made to Catawba United Methodist Church, 207 E Central Ave., Catawba, NC 28609.

www.bennettfuneralservice.com

Published by Hickory Daily Record on Sep. 7, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Sep
9
Lying in State
10:00a.m. - 4:00p.m.
Bennett Funeral Service
7878 Nc Hwy 16, Newton, NC
Sep
10
Visitation
2:30p.m. - 3:45p.m.
Catawba United Methodist Church
NC
Sep
10
Celebration of Life
4:00p.m.
Catawba United Methodist Church
NC
Funeral services provided by:
Bennett Funeral Service
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
12 Entries
I worked with Chris, he was such a good man, a very caring and sweet guy and such a hard worker. Everyone that knew Chris loved him. We are all still in shock. I am so sorry for your loss. Chris will truly be missed. I pray that God be with all the family and give you all comfort in this most difficult time. Love and prayers.
Tammie kanupp
Work
September 9, 2021
Heartbroken . My brother my friend my neighbor my rival my golf partner my dawg! I've always loved you like my little brother. Fly high in the presence of King Jesus.
Jason Fox
Friend
September 9, 2021
Chris was a dear friend to our family. He always made me laugh. Robin was one of my dear friends. I know they are in the presence of God and are truly at peace. Praying for Terry and Tracy and the whole precious family during these most difficult days
Kim Beach
September 8, 2021
May God be with Terry, Tracey, and the entire family. We were in Asheville for a wedding last weekend. When I got up Saturday, Jordan, my daughter said, Mom,Chris Benfield died. I said, what did you say? Chris Benfield , Brittni´s Chris? I felt the worse sadness, I had ever felt. I just started crying. How could that sweet, thoughtful, boy, with a big smile, I remembered, be gone? He was special, one of a kind. He will always hold a place in our entire family´s heart. Heaven got a real angel, Friday. Chris, we all loved you.
Sharon Reitzel
Other
September 8, 2021
WE ARE SO SORRY FOR YOUR LOSS, GOD BLESS THE FAMILY.
LILLIE HAYES and JENNY FOSTER
September 8, 2021
Completely shocked! Chris was the sweetest growing up in church. May God wrap his arms around Tracy and Terry during this time! Praying for the entire family!
Dawn Bixby Sides
September 8, 2021
until we meet again my friend! Sending prayers to the family
Melissa Rector
Friend
September 7, 2021
Tracy, Wendy and Terry, I have no words except " SHOCKED"! So many things to say but can't. RIP Chris u truly were one of my Special, Special after School Children ( and Tracy to). Tracy I am Praying 4 u & ur Family during this difficult time!!
Sue Macijewski
September 7, 2021
Chris was the highlight of my day when he showed up to my class. He was a joy to teach. He was a kind, loving, compassionate, respectful young man, and he will be dearly missed. I will continue to lift the family up in prayer.
Vicki Travis
School
September 7, 2021
So sorry to hear of Chris passing. I pray for comfort for the family and God to see you through this difficult time! The greatest blessing is Chris is in heaven!
Susan Watson
September 7, 2021
Dear family, My heart is broken over the loss of Chris. I always enjoyed talking to him and he was always so kind and respectful to me and my family. I can only imagine the sweet reunions taking place there in heaven today. I promise to pray for God to bring comfort and peace to your hearts as only He can. My deepest sympathy, Kathy
Kathy Hedrickk
Friend
September 7, 2021
Praying for your all during this most difficult time. May God wrap his arms around each of you, especially Terry.
Jamie Speaks Cline
September 7, 2021
Showing 1 - 12 of 12 results