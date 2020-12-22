Deborah Sue Lail AnnasJune 23, 1952 - December 18, 2020Deborah Sue Lail Annas, 68, of Vale, went home to be with the Lord Friday, Dec. 18, 2020.Deborah was born June 23, 1952, in Catawba County, to her late parents Winfield Blake Lail Sr., and Betty Whisnant Lail.She was a ray of sunshine and energy for everyone she met, and she never met a stranger. She loved making people laugh and made a lasting impression on everyone. She enjoyed being outside in her garden, helping people when they were down and out, going to the beach, spending time with family, friends and neighbors, playing online games, shopping for her loved ones and total strangers, telling jokes, making people feel good, traveling, and taking care of her cats, Wolfie, Baby Girl, and What-Not. She worked in the sewing department of Hickory Chair and retired from Mitchell Gold. She was a member of Plateau United Methodist Church.In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her daughter, Alysia Sue Annas; twin sister, Denise Lail Burgess; and brothers-in-law, Randy Annas and Ronald Burgess.Left to cherish her memory are her husband of 39 years, Daryl Eugene Annas; daughter, Alia Beth Annas; siblings, Dianne Burgess, Shayla Gaines (Tony), Winfield Lail Jr. (Eric); brothers-in-law, Allen Annas (Christine), Terry Annas (Patricia); several nieces and nephews; and a very special friends, Pat Smock and Joy Collins and family.Due to concerns about the spread of COVID-19, the family will be holding a private ceremony and will not be receiving friends. The family asks that you celebrate Deborah's life with fond memories, smiles, laughter, and prayers.In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to Lupus Foundation of America.