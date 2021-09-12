Menu
Dolly Mozelle Huss
1928 - 2021
Dolly Mozelle Huss

September 15, 1928 - September 7, 2021

Dolly Mozelle Huss, 92, of Hickory, died Tuesday, Sept. 7, 2021.

Born Sept. 15, 1928, in Catawba County, to the late Ethel Huffman Huss and John Huss, she was one of five daughters. She was preceded in death by sisters, Bonnie Grigg and Catherine Chapman.

She is survived by her son, Henry Summey Leonard; sisters, Margie Hartsell and Edith Norton; as well as numerous nieces and nephews.

She was a wonderful mother, generous to her family and always willing to help any way she could. She was kind, loving, wise, yet strong willed and she thrived on challenges. She was a very successful self-employed business woman, owning real estate and apartment buildings in Hickory. Even though she was successful, she remained humble.

A special thanks to her nephew, Darryl Grigg and wife, Libby and nephew, Bruce Hartsell, who were there with her during her final weeks of declining health.

She was an animal lover and requests that donations be made to the Humane Society of Catawba County, 3224 20th Ave. SE, Hickory, NC 28602; the St. Jude Children's Research Hospital, 262 Danny Thomas Pl, Memphis, TN 38105; or Shriners Children's Hospital, 950 W Faris Rd., Greenville, SC 29605.

As her son (Summey), I pray she will be in a better place in the next life. The family has entrusted arrangements to Jenkins Funeral Home and a tribute wall will be available for family and friends to post memories or comments. No further arrangements are available at this time. May God Bless Dolly Huss.

www.jenkinsfuneralhome.net

Published by Hickory Daily Record on Sep. 12, 2021.
I loved my sister dearly and she will be missed forever.
Edith (her sister)
Family
September 16, 2021
I have many childhood memories of my sister Dolly. I would always strive to do the things she did as a child growing up on the farm. As we grew up and raised our families, Dolly always made sure to get everyone together for family gatherings at her home. In recent years we spent many hours talking on the phone when it wasn´t possible to be together. Dolly was very generous and always was there to talk or help in anyway she could. I will forever cherish our times together and the love I will always have for my dear sister Dolly.
Margie Huss Hartsell
Family
September 15, 2021
I rented an apartment from Dolly Huss for many years, and I admired her kind manner and the attention she gave to her tenants. She was a fine lady.
John Sigman
Work
September 15, 2021
