Dolly Mozelle Huss
September 15, 1928 - September 7, 2021
Dolly Mozelle Huss, 92, of Hickory, died Tuesday, Sept. 7, 2021.
Born Sept. 15, 1928, in Catawba County, to the late Ethel Huffman Huss and John Huss, she was one of five daughters. She was preceded in death by sisters, Bonnie Grigg and Catherine Chapman.
She is survived by her son, Henry Summey Leonard; sisters, Margie Hartsell and Edith Norton; as well as numerous nieces and nephews.
She was a wonderful mother, generous to her family and always willing to help any way she could. She was kind, loving, wise, yet strong willed and she thrived on challenges. She was a very successful self-employed business woman, owning real estate and apartment buildings in Hickory. Even though she was successful, she remained humble.
A special thanks to her nephew, Darryl Grigg and wife, Libby and nephew, Bruce Hartsell, who were there with her during her final weeks of declining health.
She was an animal lover and requests that donations be made to the Humane Society of Catawba County, 3224 20th Ave. SE, Hickory, NC 28602; the St. Jude Children's Research Hospital
, 262 Danny Thomas Pl, Memphis, TN 38105; or Shriners Children's Hospital
, 950 W Faris Rd., Greenville, SC 29605.
As her son (Summey), I pray she will be in a better place in the next life. The family has entrusted arrangements to Jenkins Funeral Home and a tribute wall will be available for family and friends to post memories or comments. No further arrangements are available at this time. May God Bless Dolly Huss.www.jenkinsfuneralhome.net
Published by Hickory Daily Record on Sep. 12, 2021.