I have many childhood memories of my sister Dolly. I would always strive to do the things she did as a child growing up on the farm. As we grew up and raised our families, Dolly always made sure to get everyone together for family gatherings at her home. In recent years we spent many hours talking on the phone when it wasn´t possible to be together. Dolly was very generous and always was there to talk or help in anyway she could. I will forever cherish our times together and the love I will always have for my dear sister Dolly.

Margie Huss Hartsell Family September 15, 2021