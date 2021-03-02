Donald R. BuffOctober 5, 1947 - February 3, 2021Donald Ray Buff, 73, of Newton, passed away Wednesday, Feb. 3, 2021, at his residence.Born Oct. 5, 1947, in Catawba County, he was the son of the late Leonard and Dorothy Hollar Buff. In addition to his parents, he was preceded by his brother, Barry Buff.Left to cherish his memory are his wife, Alicia Walker Buff of the home; two sons, George Buff and wife, Stacie, of Newton, David Buff and wife, Bobbie, of Hickory; 10 grandchildren; and two great-grandchildren.A memorial service will be held Sunday, March 7, at 11 a.m., at Westside Baptist Church, in Maiden with the Rev. Bud Painter officiating. Burial will follow in the church cemetery. The family will receive friends from 10 to 10:45 a.m., at the church, prior to the service.Burke Mortuary & Crematory-Maiden