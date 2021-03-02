Menu
Search by Name
Menu
Hickory Daily Record
Hickory Daily Record Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
Donald R. Buff
1947 - 2021
BORN
1947
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Burke Mortuary of Maiden Inc.
1101 East Maiden Road
Maiden, NC
Donald R. Buff

October 5, 1947 - February 3, 2021

Donald Ray Buff, 73, of Newton, passed away Wednesday, Feb. 3, 2021, at his residence.

Born Oct. 5, 1947, in Catawba County, he was the son of the late Leonard and Dorothy Hollar Buff. In addition to his parents, he was preceded by his brother, Barry Buff.

Left to cherish his memory are his wife, Alicia Walker Buff of the home; two sons, George Buff and wife, Stacie, of Newton, David Buff and wife, Bobbie, of Hickory; 10 grandchildren; and two great-grandchildren.

A memorial service will be held Sunday, March 7, at 11 a.m., at Westside Baptist Church, in Maiden with the Rev. Bud Painter officiating. Burial will follow in the church cemetery. The family will receive friends from 10 to 10:45 a.m., at the church, prior to the service.

Burke Mortuary & Crematory-Maiden

www.burkemortuary.com
Published by Hickory Daily Record on Mar. 2, 2021.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Mar
7
Visitation
10:00a.m. - 10:45a.m.
Westside Baptist Church
Maiden, NC
Mar
7
Memorial service
11:00a.m.
Westside Baptist Church
Maiden, NC
Funeral services provided by:
Burke Mortuary of Maiden Inc.
MAKE A DONATION
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Sponsored by Burke Mortuary of Maiden Inc..
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
1 Entry
Dick and Audrey Annas
March 2, 2021
Showing 1 - 1 of 1 results