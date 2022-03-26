Donna Rhea Gantt-Shull
December 13, 1955 - March 23, 2022
Donna Rhea Gantt-Shull, 66, of Vale, passed away Wednesday, March 23, 2022, at her residence, surrounded by her family, after a lengthy illness.
She was born Dec. 13, 1955, in Cleveland County, to the late Clarence and Betty Strickland Gantt. Donna was a nurse at J. Iverson Riddle Development Center, a member of Palm Tree United Methodist Church. She was a loving wife, mother, sister and grandmother. The light of her life were her twin grandchildren, who she loved and adored. She will be deeply missed by them and her family.
She is survived by her husband, Danny Wayne Shull of the home; son, Jonathan Rhoney of vale; twin grandchildren, Dylan and Meghan Rhoney of Vale; sister, Felicia Hollar and husband, Mike of Newton; and brother, Reggie Gantt and wife, Nickie of Hickory.
The family would like to thank Carolina Caring and all the special caregivers who ministered to Donna.
A memorial service will be held Monday, March 28, at 5 p.m., at Palm Tree United Methodist Church, with the Rev. Cindy Nanney officiating. The family will receive friends following the memorial service.
Memorial gifts may be made to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital
, 501 St. Jude Pl., Memphis, TN 38105.
Published by Hickory Daily Record on Mar. 26, 2022.