Doris Mathis
1938 - 2022
BORN
1938
DIED
2022
FUNERAL HOME
Bennett Funeral Service
7878 Nc Hwy 16
Newton, NC
Doris Mathis

December 26, 1938 - April 6, 2022

Doris Sigmon Mathis, 83, of Claremont, passed away Wednesday, April 6, 2022, at Carolina Caring.

She was born Dec. 26, 1938, in Catawba County, to the late Guy Sigmon and Mildred Sigmon. Doris was a member of Bethel Lutheran Church in Claremont. She retired from the textile industry and enjoyed watching Charles Stanley. Although Doris had no children of her own, she loved and adored her nieces, nephews, great-nieces and great-nephews and supported them in their sporting events both near and far. She cherished her family and will be greatly missed by them.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, William Monroe Mathis; and great-niece, Caroline Ervin.

Those left to cherish her memory are stepson, Todd Young of Mt. Holly; brother, Gary Sigmon and wife, Revonda of Claremont; sisters, Carolyn Hollar and husband, Jerry of Claremont, Joyce Buchanan and husband, Gary of Claremont; nephew and nieces, Brian Ervin (Patti), Cindy Ervin, Ginger Bullington (Carter), Michelle Dickerson (Jim), Mellisa Conner and Stacy Sigmon (Heath); great-nephews and -nieces, Chase Ervin (Sierra), Codie Ervin (Chloe), Cole Brady Ervin (Montana), Clay Ervin (Kayleigh), Alexander Bullington, Landon Dickerson (Brook), Kendall Roberts, Cohen Carpenter, Charlee Ann Burns, Jaden Valentin, Cenya Valentin and Nya Connor; and great-great-niece, Crosby Ervin.

A gathering of family and friends will be held Saturday, April 9, from 9:30 to 11 a.m., at Bennett Funeral Service, 7878 NC Hwy 16 in Newton. A graveside service to celebrate Doris' life will be held Tuesday, April 12, at 11 a.m., at Bethel Lutheran Church cemetery in Claremont. The Rev. Eric Hollar and Vicar Morgan Lane will officiate.

Memorials may be made to Bethel Lutheran Church Hands of Christ Ministry, 5759 Bolick Rd., Claremont, NC 28610.

www.bennettfuneralservice.com

Published by Hickory Daily Record on Apr. 8, 2022.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Apr
12
Graveside service
11:00a.m.
Bethel Lutheran Church Cemetery
5759 Bolick Rd., Claremont, NC
Funeral services provided by:
Bennett Funeral Service
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
