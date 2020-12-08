Menu
Elaine Dee Dietz
1964 - 2020
BORN
1964
DIED
2020
FUNERAL HOME
Jenkins Funeral Home and Cremation Service
4081 Startown Road
Newton, NC
Elaine Dee Dietz

April 29, 1964 - December 5, 2020

Elaine Dee Dietz, 56, of Hickory, passed away at Carolina Caring Saturday, Dec. 5, 2020. Born April 29, 1964, she was the daughter of Darrell and Elnora Dietz. She had a love for animals and the game of golf.

She is survived by her mother, Elnora Dietz; sisters, Emily Dietz and Julie Isaacson; brothers, Ronnie Dietz and Chris Dietz; and numerous nieces and nephews.

She was preceded by her father, Darrell Dietz.

A private memorial service will be planned for a later date.

www.jenkinsfuneralhome.net

Published by Hickory Daily Record on Dec. 8, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Jenkins Funeral Home and Cremation Service
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Elaine was always the most fun friend to be around. I just learned about her death and I'm truly saddened by it. I pray she rests in peace. She was always such a beautiful person.
Michelle Beshara
December 17, 2020
So lucky to have grown up with you! Elementary, middle and high school was always exciting when Elaine was around. Condolences to family and friends.
Lynn Carpenter Sullivan
December 16, 2020
Beautiful person
Ginna Holsclaw
December 10, 2020
A loving and generous spirit has passed our way. Elaines example of entering into that heavenly realm shall remain with me always. Rest in peace dear girl. May your family be comforted by your love.
Pauline Cooke
December 10, 2020
Em, my heartfelt condolences to you and all your family. May God rest her in eternal peace and comfort! I'm lifting prayers for you during this difficult time.
Randy Hardy
December 9, 2020
My sweet friend Emily words can´t explain how sorry I´m for your great loss . Remember absent from the body is presence in the lord . Your sweet sister is rejoicing with the lord and your dad now . I will continue to pray for you and your family!!!!
Marcia Rambaran
December 8, 2020
All of her dear family will be in my thoughts and prayers. Although I haven't seen Elaine in a long time I will never forget that sweet smile that she always had. May God give you all strength and peace.
Susan Copas Sigmon
December 8, 2020
