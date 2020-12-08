Elaine Dee DietzApril 29, 1964 - December 5, 2020Elaine Dee Dietz, 56, of Hickory, passed away at Carolina Caring Saturday, Dec. 5, 2020. Born April 29, 1964, she was the daughter of Darrell and Elnora Dietz. She had a love for animals and the game of golf.She is survived by her mother, Elnora Dietz; sisters, Emily Dietz and Julie Isaacson; brothers, Ronnie Dietz and Chris Dietz; and numerous nieces and nephews.She was preceded by her father, Darrell Dietz.A private memorial service will be planned for a later date.