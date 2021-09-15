Menu
Frances Fowler Sherrill
1939 - 2021
BORN
1939
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Hickory Funeral Home
1031 11th Avenue Blvd SE
Hickory, NC
Frances Fowler Sherrill

May 6, 1939 - September 13, 2021

Frances Fowler Sherrill, 82, of Hickory, passed away Monday, Sept. 13, 2021, at Trinity Village.

She was born May 6, 1939, to the late Samuel Francis Fowler and Hester Merrill Fowler, in Catawba County. Frances was a lifelong member of Highland United Methodist Church, where she was a member of the choir. She worked many years in the office at Colony Casuals.

Along with her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Marvin R. Sherrill.

Survivors include her son, Kevin Sherrill and wife, Jennifer Deal, of Hickory; daughter, Tracy Harrison and husband, Tim, of Wichita, Kan.; grandchildren, Mallory Sherrill of Hickory, Brendan Sherrill and wife, Hannah, of Hickory, Chatham Harrison and wife, Megan, of Kansas; great-grandchildren, Lexi Sherrill of Hickory, Odin Sherrill of Hickory; brother, Sam Fowler and wife, Helen, of Hickory; sisters, Carolyn Reese and husband, Max, of Hickory, Annette Allen of Hickory, Judy Hines and husband, George, of Hickory; and numerous nieces and nephews.

A private graveside service will be held at Woodlawn Memorial Gardens at a later date.

Memorials may be made to Highland United Methodist Church, 1020 12th St Pl NE, Hickory, NC 28601; or The Shepard House at Trinity Village, 1265 21st St NE, Hickory, NC 28601.

Hickory Funeral Home

www.hickoryfh.com

Published by Hickory Daily Record on Sep. 15, 2021.
To our dear Frances's family: Our grief is real at the loss of this wonderful person. We do know that the Strife is Over and the battle won , Alleluia ! To the family of Frances ...we always will hold close more like siblings than cousins. As everyone who knew her would confirm she was the soul of Kindness and Gentleness. Mary and our family extends to you all our sympathy at this time of loss. With Peace and Blessings, Brooks and Mary Lott and Family.
Brooks and Mary Lott
Family
September 15, 2021
