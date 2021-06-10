Mrs. Gertrude Ophelia Clemons, of Maiden, passed away Saturday, June 5, 2021, at Carolina Caring, Newton.
Gertrude retired from the Western Piedmont Council of Governments as Section 8 Housing Director.
She is survived by her mother, Willie Mae Norris of Shelby; son, Carlyton (Wendy) Clemons of Rolesville; daughters, Veronica Cheryl Clemons of Charlotte, Chiriga Latrice Clemons of Maiden, and Deirdra (Audwin) Hawkes of Wake Forest.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Carlee Clemons; and her father, John Elliott Norris.
Funeral services will be held Thursday, June 10, at 12 p.m., at Christ Church, 2416 Zion Church Rd. in Hickory, with interment at Indian Creek Primitive Baptist Church in Vale. A public viewing will be held at the church Thursday from 11 a.m. to 12 p.m.
Dirk M. Thompson is serving the Clemons family, 828-323-1980.
Published by Hickory Daily Record on Jun. 10, 2021.
Gertrude a school mate, a beautiful person in her heart, mind and soul, very humble and polite. "I know for certain that we never lose the people we love, even to death. They continue to participate in every act, thought and decision we make. Their love leaves an indelible imprint in our memories." Love you family's
Juanita Bostic Cumberlander
June 12, 2021
I thought about Gertrude yesterday, not knowing that she had transitioned to her heavenly home a few days ago. To read this today was definitely a shock. She was one of the sweetest people that I ever met. It was a blessing to know her and to work with her. I pray peace and comfort to her family as you continuously remember your daughter and mother.
Valorie Glenn
June 11, 2021
Sending you all my deepest condolences! Carlyton and Wendy we go way back. Sending u both my love as well as your entire family as you grieve this loss.
John Martin
June 10, 2021
Our deepest and sincere condolences during this time. Prayers for you all to find peace in the days ahead.
Sharon Collins (Ramseur), Von Ramseur and Family
Sharon Collins (Ramseur)
June 10, 2021
With deepest sympathy. May God give you the comfort only He can provide. Mary L. Connor and family (LaShaun, Amber and Ronald).
Mary Connor
June 10, 2021
I will always love you mom bless all my sisters and my brother love always Tammy watts
Tammy watts
June 10, 2021
May our Heavenly Father comfort you and give you peace. Just know our Lord and Savior Jesus the Christ loves and cares for you. He will always be present for you at all times. Blessings, Forever!
Rev. Dr. Vernon & Rev. Betty Stinson
June 9, 2021
To Sheryl, Carlton, Deirdra, Chiriga, and Family:
Our loving thoughts and sympathy are with you at this time. We know how close you were to your mother, and we recall your many loving comments about how helpful and supportive she was to the people in her life. She was a phenomenal woman, blessed with a fine family. Remember, Gertrude Clemons was a vibrant, enthusiastic, fierce, fabulous, and especially faithful individual! She will always remain that way in our memories. We will miss her very much! Please know that you are in our prayers these days, and that we sympathize greatly with your loss. You have a special place in our heart, FAMILY, and we hope you'll call us, if there's any way we can help. Our family joins me in sending you love and loving regards on this sad occasion.
God's continual blessings, Coleen Derr, Jumpie, Inga, Tabith, Sage, and Family
Ponetta Hull
June 9, 2021
My condolences goes out to you all. Gertrude was a sweet an loving person an I'm glad I got to grow up in the neighborhood where y'all lived. We all was like family living next to one another. I pray God will comfort y'all at this time an the days, months ahead. I know what y'all are going through by losing a mother but with God on your side he will help you. I'm sorry I want be able to be there but I wanted to let you all know that I am praying for y'all.
Love Always, Cynthia McCall Erby
Cynthia McCall Erby
June 9, 2021
May our Lord keep you all close and embrace you during this time of loss of your dear Mother. In continued thought and prayer.
Stephanie Isenhour
June 9, 2021
To be absent from the body is to be present with the Lord. Gertrude gave me a lot of life lessons directly and indirectly. She served as a mother figure in my life and she gave me my first "real" job. Many, many prayers or peace for her family.
Vikki Conley Ikard
June 9, 2021
Sorry to hear of the passing of your mother. Sorry I will not be able to be with you to show my love and support. This is one of the hardest things you will have to do, it is not easy. I pray for you, Kerrington, and the rest of your family.
Robbie Rogers
June 9, 2021
Kristi Bryson
June 9, 2021
Praying for your strength in the Lord she was a beautiful lady inside and out knew her from Church
Curtis and Wanda McClellan
June 9, 2021
In loving memory of a wonderful person. We will love you and miss you always.
Yvonne Williams
June 9, 2021
Gertrude was one of my favorite co-workers at the WPCOG. I´ll always remember that big smile of hers and our conversations about growing up in the country.