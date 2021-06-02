Herman L. DellingerNovember 17, 1934 - May 27, 2021Mr. Herman L. Dellinger, 86, of Conover, passed away Thursday, May 27, 2021, at his home.Herman was born Nov. 17, 1934, to the late Kirby and Minnie Drum Dellinger. He was one of nine siblings. At the age of 17, he joined the U.S. Navy and was a veteran of the Korean War, serving aboard the battle decorated LST-516, later named the USS Calaveras County.In 1959, he married his soulmate and one true love, Ora Lee Scronce. In their 61 years of marriage, they worked together to create a life to be proud of. They were blessed with two daughters, Anita and Karen; as well as two grandchildren, Collin and Caroline. Herman considered his family, especially his grandchildren, the greatest joys of his life and the thing he was most proud of.Herman possessed a strong work ethic and worked tirelessly to provide a quality life for his family. He valued the opportunity of a college education for his daughters and ensured they received it. He retired from Carolina Mills, Plant 3 in 1998, after nearly 40 years of service. Herman filled his spare time being a master wood worker, designing and building custom furniture, crafts, and toys for family and friends. Many of his projects won award at local and state fairs. He was also an avid vegetable gardener, who loved sharing vegetables, especially tomatoes, with family and friends. Herman was a member of Mt. Calvary Lutheran Church in Claremont. He was an honest and fair man that lived his life by the golden rule and was always willing to help if possible.He was a proud husband, father, and grandfather that will be deeply missed by family and friends alike.In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by four sisters, Betty Helms, Margaret Lambert, Rzula Bolick, and Rosetta Isenhour; as well as one brother Monroe Dellinger.Left to cherish his memory are his wife of 61 years, Ora Lee Dellinger; daughters, Anita Anderson and husband, Jonathan and Karen Leadbitter and husband, William; grandchildren, Collin Chase Anderson and Caroline Grace Leadbitter; two sisters, Lucille Keisler and Loretta Payseur; brother, Harold Dellinger; numerous family members; and two special friends, Jim Smith and Ken Isenhour.The family will receive friends Thursday, June 3, at Catawba Funeral Home from 6 to 8:30 p.m. A celebration of life service will be held Friday, June 4, at 2 p.m., at Mt. Calvary Lutheran Church in Claremont with Pastor David Hefner officiating. Burial will follow at Catawba Memorial Park.Catawba Memorial Park, Funerals & Cremations