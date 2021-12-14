Menu
Hilda Susan Simmons Seter
1948 - 2021
Hilda Susan Simmons Seter

January 25, 1948 - December 10, 2021

Hilda Susan Simmons Seter, 73, of Conover, passed away Friday, Dec. 10, 2021, at her residence.

Born Jan. 25, 1948, in Alexander County, she was the daughter of the late Dewey Lawrence Simmons and Lenabelle Cline Simmons. In addition to her parents, Hilda was preceded in death by her sister, Patsy Sigmon; and her brother, Jeffrey Simmons.

Hilda worked for Clayton Marcus for many years.

Survivors include her husband, Paul Anthony Seter; five children, Michelle Hamby, Matthew Patrick Hamby, Robert "Eric" Seter and wife, Evren, Elaine Seter Bolick, and Adam Chadwick Seter; six grandchildren, Connor Hamby, Garrett Hamby, Tyler Hamby, Arda Seter, Emre Seter, and Kameron Elaine Bolick; four brothers, Joe Simmons, Lee Simmons, Michael Simmons, and Dean Simmons and wife, Bernice; four sisters, Linda Seagle, Deborah Little, Melissa Ritchie and husband, Johnny, and Nancy Goforth and husband, Steve; and numerous nieces and nephews.

A memorial service will be held at 3 p.m., Wednesday, Dec. 15, in Bass-Smith Funeral Home Chapel. The family will receive friends from 2 to 3 p.m., at the funeral home, prior to services.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Carolina Caring, 3975 Robinson Rd., Newton, NC 28658.

www.basssmithfuneralhome.com

Published by Hickory Daily Record on Dec. 14, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Dec
15
Visitation
2:00p.m. - 3:00p.m.
Bass-Smith Funeral Home Chapel
NC
Dec
15
Memorial service
3:00p.m.
Bass-Smith Funeral Home Chape
NC
