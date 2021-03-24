Menu
Jeff Fox
1968 - 2021
BORN
1968
DIED
2021
ABOUT
Alexander Central High School
Jeff Fox

November 10, 1968 - March 16, 2021

Jeff Fox, 52, formerly of Taylorsville, died Tuesday, March 16, 2021, at Santa Clara Valley Medical Center, in San Jose, Calif.

He was born in England, Nov. 10, 1968, to Martha and Jerry Fox.

Jeff was preceded in death by his grandparents, Reba and Clifford Price and Evelyn and Charlie Fox.

In addition to his parents, he is survived by his wife, Kristina of San Jose, Calif.; and several aunts, uncles, cousins, and close friends. A dog dad, Jeff is also survived by beloved Jack Russell Terrier, Bella.

A graduate of Alexander Central High School (1987) and the University of North Carolina Asheville (1991), he served as a member of the U.S. Secret Service from 1994 until 2002. He left the Secret Service in 2002, and spent two years as a member of the U.S. Air Marshals. After leaving the Air Marshals, he worked in different departments of the Federal Government until his untimely death.

A standout baseball player in high school and college, Jeff continued to play the game he loved in various adult baseball divisions. In 2019, he was inducted into the Alexander County Sports Hall of Fame.
Published by Hickory Daily Record on Mar. 24, 2021.
So sorry for your loss. Jeff will be missed by all his friends in Boston.
Mark Zoladz
April 2, 2021
We are so sorry for you loss. We are praying for you.
Johnny Vickie walker
March 25, 2021
