Joyce C. Killian
September 4, 1948 - January 31, 2021
Memorials can be made to St. Stephens Lutheran Church M.S. in Joyce's memory.
Our beloved and wonderful Joyce, peacefully passed of natural causes after a multiyear battle with cancer, early Sunday morning, Jan. 31, 2021, at her home, surrounded by family members.
She was born in Hickory, to William Ralph Craig of Hickory and Irene Dorothy Beasley of Kettering, Lancashire England. She travelled across America in support of her husband's career, USAF Retired Colonel Dennis C. Killian.
She is survived by her husband; two daughters, Jennifer Dawn Killian Vazquez and Kelly Denise Killian Cope; their respective husbands, Roger Vazquez and David Cope and their children, Christian Alexander Vazquez, Ashlynn Mackenzie Vazquez, Maybelle Irene Cope and Adelynn Denise Cope. She is also survived by her mother; sister, Glynis Poovey and husband, Barry, of Hickory; and brother, Carl Craig and wife, Vicky, of Myrtle Beach, S.C.
She was preceded in death by her father who passed away March 28 1999.
She was a treasured wife of 52 years, mother, sister and grandmother who was loved and cherished by all who knew her. She worked in banking, the home mortgage business and, finally, in real estate title where she worked for Commonwealth Land Title Company. She ended her career of over 20 years with Stewart Title where she was a Vice President and Branch Manager for several locations.
Joyce graduated from St. Stephens High in 1966, where she was the Homecoming Queen. She was honored to participate in the 50th Anniversary of her crowning by being the honoree in the St. Stephens 2016 Homecoming celebration. She attended several colleges during her travels around America.
Always willing to help others and never putting herself first, she met and greeted everyone with a wonderful smile and warm personality. A beautiful person both inside and out, it was her pleasure to help anyone she could and support the rest. She was a leader at work and the leader of her household. She made sure all was completed to her satisfaction. During her husband's many deployments, she taught both daughters how to drive much to her husband's relief.
A special thanks to all the doctors and nurses who extended her life with great care and understanding.
The family received friends from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m., Sunday, Feb. 28, 2021, at Porter Loring Mortuary North.
The funeral service was held Monday, March 1, 2021, at 12 p.m., at Porter Loring North Chapel. A private interment followed at Fort Sam Houston National Cemetery. The service was livestreamed at www.porterloring.com
