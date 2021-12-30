Judy Mahaffey Redden
November 25, 1950 - December 21, 2021
Judy Mahaffey Redden, 71, passed away Tuesday, Dec. 21, 2021, at her residence.
Born Nov. 25, 1950, in Iredell County, she was the daughter of Lucy Mahaffey of Statesville, and the late Joseph (Elbert) Mahaffey Sr.
Judy was a member of First United Methodist Church in Hickory and Lake Hickory Country Club. She served as an Administrative Assistant for over 40 years at Drillers Service in Hickory. She enjoyed reading, golf, traveling, Duke Men's Basketball, yoga, and theatre, but her main enjoyment was spending time with her family.
In addition to her mother Lucy, she is survived by her husband, Richard Asbury Redden of the home; brother, Joseph Mahaffey II; children, Lavone Helton and husband, Christopher, James H. Connell II and wife, Tammy; stepson, Robert A. Redden; stepdaughter, Angela Teague and husband, Michael; grandchildren, David Sigmon and wife, Katlyn, Krysta Davis and husband, Chris, Christopher Connell, Logan Connell, Noah Sigmon, Ava Teague, Ian Teague; and great-grandchildren, Indie and Cyrus, who is on the way.
The family will greet friends Saturday, Jan. 22, 2022, at Bass-Smith Funeral Home in Jack Bass Memorial Building from 2 to 4 p.m.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests memorials be made to the American Cancer Society
, P.O. Box 22478, Oklahoma City, OK 73123; Carolina Caring, 3975 Robinson Rd., Newton, NC 28658; or Autism Society of America, 6110 Executive Blvd., Suite 305, Rockville, MD 20852.www.bass-smithfuneralhome.com
Published by Hickory Daily Record on Dec. 30, 2021.