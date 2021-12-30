Menu
Judy Mahaffey Redden
1950 - 2021
BORN
1950
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Bass-Smith Funeral Home and Crematory
334 2nd Street NW
Hickory, NC
Judy Mahaffey Redden

November 25, 1950 - December 21, 2021

Judy Mahaffey Redden, 71, passed away Tuesday, Dec. 21, 2021, at her residence.

Born Nov. 25, 1950, in Iredell County, she was the daughter of Lucy Mahaffey of Statesville, and the late Joseph (Elbert) Mahaffey Sr.

Judy was a member of First United Methodist Church in Hickory and Lake Hickory Country Club. She served as an Administrative Assistant for over 40 years at Drillers Service in Hickory. She enjoyed reading, golf, traveling, Duke Men's Basketball, yoga, and theatre, but her main enjoyment was spending time with her family.

In addition to her mother Lucy, she is survived by her husband, Richard Asbury Redden of the home; brother, Joseph Mahaffey II; children, Lavone Helton and husband, Christopher, James H. Connell II and wife, Tammy; stepson, Robert A. Redden; stepdaughter, Angela Teague and husband, Michael; grandchildren, David Sigmon and wife, Katlyn, Krysta Davis and husband, Chris, Christopher Connell, Logan Connell, Noah Sigmon, Ava Teague, Ian Teague; and great-grandchildren, Indie and Cyrus, who is on the way.

The family will greet friends Saturday, Jan. 22, 2022, at Bass-Smith Funeral Home in Jack Bass Memorial Building from 2 to 4 p.m.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests memorials be made to the American Cancer Society, P.O. Box 22478, Oklahoma City, OK 73123; Carolina Caring, 3975 Robinson Rd., Newton, NC 28658; or Autism Society of America, 6110 Executive Blvd., Suite 305, Rockville, MD 20852.

www.bass-smithfuneralhome.com

Published by Hickory Daily Record on Dec. 30, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Jan
22
Visitation
2:00p.m. - 4:00p.m.
Bass-Smith Funeral Home and Crematory
334 2nd Street NW, Hickory, NC
Bass-Smith Funeral Home and Crematory
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Prayers for the family, she was a sweet lady and will be so missed
Sandra Yearty
January 1, 2022
I am offering my condolences she was the best lady that I've ever known
Barbara Clark
January 1, 2022
Much sympathy to all the family of Judy Redden. She was always ready to sit down and have a great conversation. She will be terribly missed.
Manie Robinson
December 30, 2021
We mourn Judy´s passing. She embraced her extended family with love and intense interest in their well being. May she rest peacefully in the arms of the Lord.
The Pabotoy Family
Family
December 30, 2021
My heart breaks for all of you. Asbury and Judy came several times to the Grady Burn Center to see my Dad, Howard Reid, before he passed and the Assisted Living where my Mom, Helen lived when they were in Carrollton. They cared so much for family. God bless all of you, we are so saddened
Patricia Reid Shinn
December 30, 2021
