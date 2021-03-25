Ken Hunsucker
July 11, 1934 - March 14, 2021
John Kenneth "Ken" Hunsucker, 86, of Newton, passed away Sunday, March 14, 2021.
He was born July 11, 1934, in Catawba County, to the late John Leslie Hunsucker and Bertie Poole Feinstein. He was a U.S. Air Force veteran, serving as a radioman in the Philippines and various stateside duty stations. Following his enlistment in the U.S. Air Force, he worked with the U.S. Geological Survey throughout North Carolina monitoring groundwater quality. After the US GS, he worked as a parts manager and salesman within the tractor trailer industry. After his retirement as parts manager, Ken enjoyed driving occasionally for Christian Tours. He was a member of First United Methodist Church in Newton and Riverside Masonic Lodge in Catawba. Ken was an avid sportsman and loved hunting, fishing, and being out in nature.
Those left to cherish his memory are his wife of 66 years, Anne Cochrane Hunsucker of the home; son, Russell Hunsucker of Newton; daughter, Karen Lambka and husband, Tim, of Spartanburg, S.C.; three grandchildren; and six great-grandchildren.
A memorial service to celebrate Ken's life will be held Saturday, March 27, at 2 p.m., at First United Methodist Church in Newton. The Rev. Josh Sherfey will officiate. The family will receive friends from 1 to 1:45 p.m., at the church, prior to the service. Memorials may be made to First United Methodist Church, P.O. Box 926, Newton, NC 28658; or St. Jude Children's Research Hospital
Published by Hickory Daily Record on Mar. 25, 2021.