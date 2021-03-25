Menu
Ken Hunsucker
1934 - 2021
BORN
1934
DIED
2021
Ken Hunsucker

July 11, 1934 - March 14, 2021

John Kenneth "Ken" Hunsucker, 86, of Newton, passed away Sunday, March 14, 2021.

He was born July 11, 1934, in Catawba County, to the late John Leslie Hunsucker and Bertie Poole Feinstein. He was a U.S. Air Force veteran, serving as a radioman in the Philippines and various stateside duty stations. Following his enlistment in the U.S. Air Force, he worked with the U.S. Geological Survey throughout North Carolina monitoring groundwater quality. After the US GS, he worked as a parts manager and salesman within the tractor trailer industry. After his retirement as parts manager, Ken enjoyed driving occasionally for Christian Tours. He was a member of First United Methodist Church in Newton and Riverside Masonic Lodge in Catawba. Ken was an avid sportsman and loved hunting, fishing, and being out in nature.

Those left to cherish his memory are his wife of 66 years, Anne Cochrane Hunsucker of the home; son, Russell Hunsucker of Newton; daughter, Karen Lambka and husband, Tim, of Spartanburg, S.C.; three grandchildren; and six great-grandchildren.

A memorial service to celebrate Ken's life will be held Saturday, March 27, at 2 p.m., at First United Methodist Church in Newton. The Rev. Josh Sherfey will officiate. The family will receive friends from 1 to 1:45 p.m., at the church, prior to the service. Memorials may be made to First United Methodist Church, P.O. Box 926, Newton, NC 28658; or St. Jude Children's Research Hospital, 262 Danny Thomas Place, Memphis, TN 38105.

www.bennettfuneralservice.com


Published by Hickory Daily Record on Mar. 25, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Mar
27
Visitation
1:00p.m. - 1:45p.m.
First United Methodist Church
Newton, NC
Mar
27
Memorial service
2:00p.m.
First United Methodist Church
Newton, NC
Ann ,Karen and Russel I want you to know how sorry I am for your great loss - your family made me always feel at home every time I came over he will truly me missed - Bless and Love you all
Mitzi Merritt ( Hawn)
March 26, 2021
Dear Anne, Karen, Russell and all the family, Our thoughts and prayers are with you during this very difficult time. Karen I have lots of fun memories being around your Dad and family at your home through our high school years. May all your wonderful memories bring you peace and comfort during this time. Love and prayers, Mary Anne Shoener(Brockhoff)
Mary Anne Shoener(Brockhoff) and family
March 25, 2021
Showing 1 - 2 of 2 results