Kimmet D. LittleMay 29, 1955 - February 27, 2021Kimmet "Kim" Donald Little, 65, of Denver, N.C., passed away Saturday, Feb. 27, 2021.Kim was born May 29, 1955, in Iredell County.He was a lifelong member of Mt. Pleasant United Methodist Church in Sherrills Ford. Kim was retired from Harris Teeter after 40 years of employment.He was preceded in death by his mother, Sarah Robertson Little.He is survived by his wife of 41 years, Rebecca Little of the home; two sons, Casey Little (Alexa) of Denver, N.C., and Jacob Little of the home; daughter, LeAnn Hudson (Rich) of Denver, N.C.; father, Donald Little (Linda) of Denver, N.C.; two sisters, Pam Dry (David) of Denver, N.C., and Robin Robinson (Todd) of Claremont; three grandchildren, Ansley, Lane, and Cannon Hudson; and numerous nieces, nephews, and cousins.A graveside service will be held Tuesday, March 2, at 3 p.m., at Mt. Pleasant United Methodist Church Cemetery in Sherrills Ford with Pastor Mark Muckler and the Rev. Matt Rummage officiating. The family requests those attending the service to bring a lawn chair. The family will receive friends Tuesday, March 2, from 1 to 2:45 p.m. at the church pavilion, prior to the service. Kim will lie in state from 1 to 2:45 p.m. in the church sanctuary.Memorials may be made to Mt. Pleasant United Methodist Church in Sherrills Ford.Burke Mortuary & Crematory-Newton