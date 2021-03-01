Menu
Kimmet D. Little
1955 - 2021
BORN
1955
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Burke Mortuary - Newton-Conover
2516 North Main Avenue
Newton, NC
Kimmet D. Little

May 29, 1955 - February 27, 2021

Kimmet "Kim" Donald Little, 65, of Denver, N.C., passed away Saturday, Feb. 27, 2021.

Kim was born May 29, 1955, in Iredell County.

He was a lifelong member of Mt. Pleasant United Methodist Church in Sherrills Ford. Kim was retired from Harris Teeter after 40 years of employment.

He was preceded in death by his mother, Sarah Robertson Little.

He is survived by his wife of 41 years, Rebecca Little of the home; two sons, Casey Little (Alexa) of Denver, N.C., and Jacob Little of the home; daughter, LeAnn Hudson (Rich) of Denver, N.C.; father, Donald Little (Linda) of Denver, N.C.; two sisters, Pam Dry (David) of Denver, N.C., and Robin Robinson (Todd) of Claremont; three grandchildren, Ansley, Lane, and Cannon Hudson; and numerous nieces, nephews, and cousins.

A graveside service will be held Tuesday, March 2, at 3 p.m., at Mt. Pleasant United Methodist Church Cemetery in Sherrills Ford with Pastor Mark Muckler and the Rev. Matt Rummage officiating. The family requests those attending the service to bring a lawn chair. The family will receive friends Tuesday, March 2, from 1 to 2:45 p.m. at the church pavilion, prior to the service. Kim will lie in state from 1 to 2:45 p.m. in the church sanctuary.

Memorials may be made to Mt. Pleasant United Methodist Church in Sherrills Ford.

Burke Mortuary & Crematory-Newton

www.burkemortuary.com
Published by Hickory Daily Record on Mar. 1, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Mar
2
Visitation
1:00p.m. - 2:45p.m.
church pavilion
NC
Mar
2
Graveside service
3:00p.m.
Mt. Pleasant United Methodist Church Cemetery
Sherrills Ford, NC
Funeral services provided by:
Burke Mortuary - Newton-Conover
So sorry for you loss. I got to be friends with this wonderful family through Bobby Honeycutt who just passed away and I saw Don and Kim at Bobby´s visitation . So sad my prayers are with all of you... mary ellen
Mary E Cook
March 3, 2021
Rebeca, I am so sorry for your loss. May God´s love, and promise of Heaven comfort you and your family in this time of loss. Love and prayers in Christ our Lord, Kathy.
Kathy Freeman
March 1, 2021
Mike Baxter and Family
March 1, 2021
Collins Family Dentistry
March 1, 2021
