Lisa HarmonNovember 5, 1963 - June 8, 2021Lisa Waters Harmon, 57, of Hickory, passed away June 8, 2021, at Novant Health Forsyth Medical Center in Winston-Salem.She was born Nov. 5, 1963, in Catawba County, to the late Roy and Jackie Miller Waters. Lisa enjoyed spending time with her family at the pool and beach, grocery shopping, spoiling her grandkids, and enjoying life with her two fur babies, Jasmine and Jessie.Those left to cherish her memory are her life partner of 24 years, Terri Triplett of the home; son, Chase and girlfriend, Veronica, of Hickory; daughters, Katie Helms and husband, Michael of Hickory; brothers, Tony Waters and wife, Pam, of Hickory and Carl Waters and wife, Penny, of Lenoir; sister, Robin and husband, Joel, of Mt. View; grandchildren, Kailey, Ally, Caden, Karis, McKinley, Grayson, Baby Helms, Derek, Dax, Beck, Finn, Eden, Alina, and Joe; numerous nieces and nephews; and special client, Alex, they were like peas and carrots.A service to celebrate Lisa's life will be held Sunday, June 13, at 3 p.m., in the Chapel of Bennett Funeral Service, 7878 NC Hwy. 16, in Newton. The Rev. Ernie Richards will officiate. The family will receive friends from 2 to 2:45 p.m., at the funeral home, prior to the service.