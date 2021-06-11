Menu
Lisa Harmon
1963 - 2021
BORN
1963
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Bennett Funeral Service
7878 Nc Hwy 16
Newton, NC
Lisa Harmon

November 5, 1963 - June 8, 2021

Lisa Waters Harmon, 57, of Hickory, passed away June 8, 2021, at Novant Health Forsyth Medical Center in Winston-Salem.

She was born Nov. 5, 1963, in Catawba County, to the late Roy and Jackie Miller Waters. Lisa enjoyed spending time with her family at the pool and beach, grocery shopping, spoiling her grandkids, and enjoying life with her two fur babies, Jasmine and Jessie.

Those left to cherish her memory are her life partner of 24 years, Terri Triplett of the home; son, Chase and girlfriend, Veronica, of Hickory; daughters, Katie Helms and husband, Michael of Hickory; brothers, Tony Waters and wife, Pam, of Hickory and Carl Waters and wife, Penny, of Lenoir; sister, Robin and husband, Joel, of Mt. View; grandchildren, Kailey, Ally, Caden, Karis, McKinley, Grayson, Baby Helms, Derek, Dax, Beck, Finn, Eden, Alina, and Joe; numerous nieces and nephews; and special client, Alex, they were like peas and carrots.

A service to celebrate Lisa's life will be held Sunday, June 13, at 3 p.m., in the Chapel of Bennett Funeral Service, 7878 NC Hwy. 16, in Newton. The Rev. Ernie Richards will officiate. The family will receive friends from 2 to 2:45 p.m., at the funeral home, prior to the service.

www.bennettfuneralservice.com

Published by Hickory Daily Record on Jun. 11, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Jun
13
Visitation
2:00p.m. - 2:45p.m.
Bennett Funeral Service
7878 Nc Hwy 16, Newton, NC
Jun
13
Service
3:00p.m.
Bennett Funeral Service
7878 Nc Hwy 16, Newton, NC
Bennett Funeral Service
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Dear Terri Lynn and Family, We are deeply sorry for your loss and pray that God will wrap His great arms around you, comfort you and give you peace. Love in Christ, Ralph and Peggy Long
Peggy Cannon Long
Family
June 24, 2021
Jaclyn, James, Caleab, and Sam
June 13, 2021
Very sad to learn of Lisa's passing. Thoughts and prayers for you all.
Trent Davis
Friend
June 11, 2021
You were very much loved. You were like a sister to me I will never forget the time I was wanting a watermelon and I was at work and when I got off work and came outside and a watermelon was on my car. Love and miss you forever sissy. Sorry for your loss Terri never got to meet you but heard alot about you. You were deeply loved.You all are in my prayers.
Caroline Denise Fox
June 11, 2021
Always a bright shining light a lifetime friend praying for all who loved her I know I did
Cathy Copas
Friend
June 11, 2021
She was a wonderful person always smiling and loved her family dearly
Katherine Winstead
Friend
June 10, 2021
