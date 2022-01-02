Menu
Lora Gail Childers
1950 - 2021
BORN
1950
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Drum Funeral Home - Hickory
940 29th Avenue NE
Hickory, NC
Lora Gail Childers

June 12, 1950 - December 27, 2021

Lora Gail Childers, 71, passed away at Trinity Ridge, Hickory Monday, Dec. 27, 2021.

Born June 12, 1950, in Catawba County, she was the daughter of the late Grover Franklin Childers and Thelma Leona Sipe Childers.

A member of Unity Evangelical Lutheran Church, Lora loved the beach, shopping, music, kids and crafts.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her brothers, Franklin Childers and David Childers; and sister, Kim Leigh Childers.

She is survived by brothers, Tony Childers and wife, Sherlene of Hickory, and Kevin Childers of Hickory; sisters, Glenda Martin of Hickory, Katie Childers of Bethlehem, Jewell Coulter of Conover, Ruie Jones and husband, Adrian, of Hickory, Cheryl Sigmon of Conover, and Tinita Stoker and husband, Scott, of Hickory; aunt and uncle, Ann and Wayne Sipe; and a number of cousins, nieces and nephews.

A memorial service will be held at 1 p.m., Saturday, Jan. 8, at Unity Evangelical Lutheran Church, with Deacon Deborah Johnson officiating. The family will receive friends following the service.

Memorials may be made to Unity Evangelical Lutheran Church, 3025 Falling Creek Rd. NE, Hickory, NC 28601.

Drum Funeral Home - Hickory

www.drumfh-hickory.com
Published by Hickory Daily Record on Jan. 2, 2022.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Jan
8
Memorial service
1:00p.m.
Unity Evangelical Lutheran Church
NC
Drum Funeral Home - Hickory
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Love, Lois and Jim Dellinger
January 5, 2022
