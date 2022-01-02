Lora Gail ChildersJune 12, 1950 - December 27, 2021Lora Gail Childers, 71, passed away at Trinity Ridge, Hickory Monday, Dec. 27, 2021.Born June 12, 1950, in Catawba County, she was the daughter of the late Grover Franklin Childers and Thelma Leona Sipe Childers.A member of Unity Evangelical Lutheran Church, Lora loved the beach, shopping, music, kids and crafts.In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her brothers, Franklin Childers and David Childers; and sister, Kim Leigh Childers.She is survived by brothers, Tony Childers and wife, Sherlene of Hickory, and Kevin Childers of Hickory; sisters, Glenda Martin of Hickory, Katie Childers of Bethlehem, Jewell Coulter of Conover, Ruie Jones and husband, Adrian, of Hickory, Cheryl Sigmon of Conover, and Tinita Stoker and husband, Scott, of Hickory; aunt and uncle, Ann and Wayne Sipe; and a number of cousins, nieces and nephews.A memorial service will be held at 1 p.m., Saturday, Jan. 8, at Unity Evangelical Lutheran Church, with Deacon Deborah Johnson officiating. The family will receive friends following the service.Memorials may be made to Unity Evangelical Lutheran Church, 3025 Falling Creek Rd. NE, Hickory, NC 28601.Drum Funeral Home - Hickory