Lori Ann Ellis-Cannon
October 10, 1960 - March 17, 2021
Lori Ann Ellis-Cannon, 60, of Connelly Springs, passed away Wednesday, March 17, 2021, at Catawba Valley Medical Center.
Born Oct. 10, 1960, in Austin, Texas, she was the daughter of Estelle Pollard Ellis and the late Grady Lee Ellis. Lori was a consultant with Mary Kay.
Lori is survived by her husband, Brian Anthony Cannon; daughter, Amy Harper and husband, Travis, of Conover; son, Andy Harvell of Taylorsville; sister, Debra Triplett of Hickory; brother, Terry Ellis of Hickory; three grandchildren, Javin, Austin and Kinley; best friend, Anita Adair; and all of her lovely Mary Kay sisters.
A graveside service will be held at 11 a.m., Wednesday, March 24, at Woodlawn Memorial Gardens in Hickory with Pastors Jeff Myers and Kenneth Robison officiating.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be given to Susan G. Komen Foundation, 2316 Randolph Rd., Charlotte, NC 28207 or at www.komencharlotte.org
Drum Funeral Home - Hickorywww.drumfh-hickory.com
Published by Hickory Daily Record on Mar. 22, 2021.