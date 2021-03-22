Menu
Lori Ann Ellis-Cannon
1960 - 2021
BORN
1960
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Drum Funeral Home & Cremation Services
924 29th Avenue NE
Hickory, NC
Lori Ann Ellis-Cannon

October 10, 1960 - March 17, 2021

Lori Ann Ellis-Cannon, 60, of Connelly Springs, passed away Wednesday, March 17, 2021, at Catawba Valley Medical Center.

Born Oct. 10, 1960, in Austin, Texas, she was the daughter of Estelle Pollard Ellis and the late Grady Lee Ellis. Lori was a consultant with Mary Kay.

Lori is survived by her husband, Brian Anthony Cannon; daughter, Amy Harper and husband, Travis, of Conover; son, Andy Harvell of Taylorsville; sister, Debra Triplett of Hickory; brother, Terry Ellis of Hickory; three grandchildren, Javin, Austin and Kinley; best friend, Anita Adair; and all of her lovely Mary Kay sisters.

A graveside service will be held at 11 a.m., Wednesday, March 24, at Woodlawn Memorial Gardens in Hickory with Pastors Jeff Myers and Kenneth Robison officiating.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be given to Susan G. Komen Foundation, 2316 Randolph Rd., Charlotte, NC 28207 or at www.komencharlotte.org.

Drum Funeral Home - Hickory

www.drumfh-hickory.com
Published by Hickory Daily Record on Mar. 22, 2021.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Terry - you and your family are in my prayers. Karen
Karen Williams
March 22, 2021
You were a great friend. I love you sweet friend!!! Prayers go out to all your family!!!! Andy and Amy you had a great mom!!!
Linda Martin Barbour
March 22, 2021
