Marshall Henry GoldenSeptember 28, 1954 - April 14, 2022Marshall Henry Golden, 67, of Conover, passed away Thursday, April 14, 2022, at Catawba Valley Medical Center.He was born Sept. 28, 1954, to the late Andrew Golden and Joann Williams Golden.Marshal Golden was more than just a man. He was a husband, father, grandfather, brother, son, and a child of God. He was known as "Paw" to his five grandchildren. He loved hiking in the woods by his house, fishing, and pranking his grandchildren. He also enjoyed feeding the squirrels around his house, who he named "One Eye" and "Brave Heart." Marshal Golden was extremely selfless. He had written in one of his diaries which he titled "The Adventures of Addison and Paw and Logan and Ethan and Preston and Cameron." "Paw is the most proud man in the world of his grandchildren and no one in the world can love their grandchildren as much as paw loves his. Paw loves Nana (Lavonne), Amity, and Hayley more than he can put into words. Paw would pull his heart out and give it to anyone in his family." Marshal Golden will forever live on in the hearts of his family, friends, and neighbors.In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his brother, Ricky Golden.Survivors include his wife, Lavonne Golden of the home; daughters, Amity Enci and husband, John, of Hickory, and Hayley Johnson and husband, Mark, of Granite Falls; grandchildren, Ethan Johnson, Preston Johnson, Addison Enci, Cameron Johnson, and Logan Enci; brothers, Alan Golden and wife, Annie, and Sammy Golden of Alabama; and numerous nieces and nephews.A funeral service will be held Wednesday, April 20, at 2 p.m. in the Chapel of Hickory Funeral Home. The family will receive friends from 1 to 1:45 p.m. at the funeral home, prior to the service. Pastor Shea Pennington will be officiating the service. Burial will follow at St. Stephens Lutheran Church Mo-Synod Cemtery.Memorials may be made to St. Stephens Lutheran Church Mo-Synod, 2304 Springs Rd., Hickory, NC 28602.Hickory Funeral Home