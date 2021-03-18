Menu
Nan Lindsey Terry "Nannie" Eller
1940 - 2021
BORN
1940
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Catawba Funeral Home
3060 Highway 70 SE
Hickory, NC
Nan "Nannie" Lindsey Terry Eller

November 16, 1940 - March 15, 2021

Nan "Nannie" Lindsey Terry Eller, 80, of Newton, went home to be with the Lord Monday, March 15, 2021, at her daughter's home, surrounded by her family.

Born Nov. 16, 1940, in Catawba County, Nan was the daughter of the late John Lindsey and Ruth Woodie Terry. She was a graduate of St. Stephens High School and retired from Catawba Valley Community College. Nan loved to sew and spend time with her family and grandchildren. She loved board games, movies, going to Harrah's Cherokee Casino, attending her grandchildren's sporting events and taking them to Chuck E. Cheese.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by two brothers, Bill Terry and Ken Terry; and sister, Wanda Mull.

Survivors include her loving husband of 59 years, Max Odell Eller; three daughters, Kim Abernathy and husband, Tim, Kelli Schmidt and husband, Darren, and Karen Shokes and husband, Brad; eight grandchildren, Matt Abernathy and wife, Emily, Ashley Abernathy, Austin Abernathy, Jacob Schmidt, Caleb Schmidt, Anna Schmidt, Emma Shokes and Barrett Shokes; two great-grandchildren, Finley Abernathy and Emilia Abernathy; two sisters, Ailene "Toopie" Martin and Modene "Snookie" Echerd; brother, Jerry Terry; and numerous nieces and nephews.

A celebration of life service will be held at Woodlawn Baptist Church Friday, March 19, at 11 a.m., with Dr. Ed Yount officiating. Burial will follow at Catawba Memorial Park. There will be no public visitation.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Woodlawn Baptist Church of Conover.

Catawba Memorial Park, Funerals & Cremations

www.catawbamemorialpark.com
Published by Hickory Daily Record on Mar. 18, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Mar
19
Celebration of Life
11:00a.m.
Woodlawn Baptist Church
NC
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
I can't believe this, I just seen this when I was looking for my grandmothers obituaries. Nan was a wonderful lady I worked as a in home aid for her husband they both were like grandparents to me. Nan had the most amazing smile & she was so loving , she loved her family very much we would sit & talk about her loved one's alot im so sorry for your loss & have them family in my prayers.
Victoria Young
April 11, 2021
I only heard of Nan's passing this weekend & am so sorry for your Loss! Nan was A "BEAUTIFUL" inside & out LADY caring & fun loving the same as ALWAYS when I met her. Continuing thoughts & prayers for comfort & peace as beautiful memories made come to mind & may your heart smile when those precious memories come to mind. May Blessings & Peace hold you all close to each other. Barb & Ken..
Ken & ( Barb ) Barbara Moyer
March 28, 2021
Thinking of you sorry for your loss, may your memories carry you through the days ahead. Your family will be in our prayers may God bring you comfort and peace .
Wayne & Tina Kelly
March 19, 2021
I met Nan and Toopie when I worked at Frye Infusion. They were and are two precious people. I am so thankful I got to care for and meet them both. I loved Nan, I took her to therapy from Infusion one time and we had to ride and elevator and I was terrified she kept me calm and treated me just like her own! We told each other we loved each other and that was the last time I saw her. Please know you all will be in my prayers. This life is short when we get where we are going it will be forever! Love you all, Toopie call me 8286138564
Emily Yount
March 18, 2021
Nan was an absolute light to be around. Such a great woman. She Loved her family very much! She will be missed so much . Praying for Max & the family .
Kayla Pope
March 18, 2021
Sorry For Your Loss Nan was a Beautifiul Person Prayers for all the Family
Kathy Goans
March 18, 2021
Praying for this sweet family. Love to all, Dean and Ruby Lawrence and family
Gayle Rogerson
March 18, 2021
