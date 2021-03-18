Nan "Nannie" Lindsey Terry EllerNovember 16, 1940 - March 15, 2021Nan "Nannie" Lindsey Terry Eller, 80, of Newton, went home to be with the Lord Monday, March 15, 2021, at her daughter's home, surrounded by her family.Born Nov. 16, 1940, in Catawba County, Nan was the daughter of the late John Lindsey and Ruth Woodie Terry. She was a graduate of St. Stephens High School and retired from Catawba Valley Community College. Nan loved to sew and spend time with her family and grandchildren. She loved board games, movies, going to Harrah's Cherokee Casino, attending her grandchildren's sporting events and taking them to Chuck E. Cheese.In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by two brothers, Bill Terry and Ken Terry; and sister, Wanda Mull.Survivors include her loving husband of 59 years, Max Odell Eller; three daughters, Kim Abernathy and husband, Tim, Kelli Schmidt and husband, Darren, and Karen Shokes and husband, Brad; eight grandchildren, Matt Abernathy and wife, Emily, Ashley Abernathy, Austin Abernathy, Jacob Schmidt, Caleb Schmidt, Anna Schmidt, Emma Shokes and Barrett Shokes; two great-grandchildren, Finley Abernathy and Emilia Abernathy; two sisters, Ailene "Toopie" Martin and Modene "Snookie" Echerd; brother, Jerry Terry; and numerous nieces and nephews.A celebration of life service will be held at Woodlawn Baptist Church Friday, March 19, at 11 a.m., with Dr. Ed Yount officiating. Burial will follow at Catawba Memorial Park. There will be no public visitation.In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Woodlawn Baptist Church of Conover.Catawba Memorial Park, Funerals & Cremations