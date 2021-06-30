Ronald Jeffrey GaitherApril 30, 1969 - June 26, 2021Ronald Jeffrey Gaither, 52, of Newton, died Saturday, June 26, 2021, at Catawba Valley Medical Center.Born April 30, 1969, he was the son of Jerry and Annie Gaither.He is survived by two brothers, Gregory Gaither and Charles Gaither; his sister, Donna McKinley; a daughter, Cortney Longwell; and numerous grandchildren.His parents preceded him in death.A celebration of his life will be held at 3 p.m., Thursday, July 1, at Jenkins Funeral Home, with the Rev. James Barnes officiating. The family will receive friends an hour prior to the service.