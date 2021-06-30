Menu
Ronald Jeffrey Gaither
1969 - 2021
BORN
1969
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Jenkins Funeral Home and Cremation Service
4081 Startown Road
Newton, NC
Ronald Jeffrey Gaither

April 30, 1969 - June 26, 2021

Ronald Jeffrey Gaither, 52, of Newton, died Saturday, June 26, 2021, at Catawba Valley Medical Center.

Born April 30, 1969, he was the son of Jerry and Annie Gaither.

He is survived by two brothers, Gregory Gaither and Charles Gaither; his sister, Donna McKinley; a daughter, Cortney Longwell; and numerous grandchildren.

His parents preceded him in death.

A celebration of his life will be held at 3 p.m., Thursday, July 1, at Jenkins Funeral Home, with the Rev. James Barnes officiating. The family will receive friends an hour prior to the service.

www.jenkinsfuneralhome.net

Published by Hickory Daily Record on Jun. 30, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Jul
1
Visitation
2:00p.m.
Jenkins Funeral Home and Cremation Service
4081 Startown Road, Newton, NC
Jul
1
Celebration of Life
3:00p.m.
Jenkins Funeral Home and Cremation Service
4081 Startown Road, Newton, NC
Funeral services provided by:
Jenkins Funeral Home and Cremation Service
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
To the Gaither Family: Our family sends to you our deepest sympathy, love, and especially prayers. May God continue to provide you with strength as you weather this life storm. Remember to hold on to God's unchanging hand! God's continual blessings, Mrs. Coleen Derr, Ponetta Hull, & Family
Ponetta M Hull/Coleen Derr & Family
Friend
July 1, 2021
Im so sorry for your loss Greg, Charles, and Donna. I love y'all. May Jeff RIP Keeping the family in prayer .Lots of love and Hugs!!!!
Mary SHUFORD Braddy
Family
June 30, 2021
