Tom BrownJuly 22, 1943 - February 25, 2021Thomas "Tom" Edward Brown, 77, of Maiden, passed away Thursday, Feb. 25, 2021, at Frye Regional Medical Center.He was born July 22, 1943, in Lewistown, Pa., to the late Donald and Elizabeth Bost Brown. Tom was a member of First United Methodist Church in Maiden and retired with Catawba County Schools after teaching and coaching for 42 years. He was inducted to the North Carolina Athletic Director Hall of Fame, Catawba County Sports Hall of Fame, and Lenoir Rhyne Sports Hall of Fame. Tom was also honored as National Coach of the Year in 1978, North Carolina Shrine Bowl Assistant Head Coach in 1995, North Carolina Shrine Bowl Head Coach in 2000, and Carolina Panthers Coach of the Year in 2005. Tom was also an honorary member of the Hickory Sportsman Club.In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife, Barbara Bearley Brown; and brothers, Mike Brown and Jeff Brown.Those left to cherish his memory are sons, Brian Brown and wife, Joni, of Maiden, Von Brown and wife, Kim, of Canton, Ga.; daughter, Jill Brown of Greenville, N.C.; and grandchildren, Taylor Brown, Beau Brown, Will Brown, and Katie Brown.A service to celebrate Tom's life will be held Monday, March 1, at 7 p.m., at Living Word Church, 923 Island Ford Rd., in Maiden. The Rev. Rob Hutchinson will officiate. The family will receive friends from 4 to 7 p.m., at the church, prior to the service.Memorials may be made to Maiden Sportsman Club, 403 N. 1st Ave., Maiden, NC 28650.