Tom Brown

July 22, 1943 - February 25, 2021

Thomas "Tom" Edward Brown, 77, of Maiden, passed away Thursday, Feb. 25, 2021, at Frye Regional Medical Center.

He was born July 22, 1943, in Lewistown, Pa., to the late Donald and Elizabeth Bost Brown. Tom was a member of First United Methodist Church in Maiden and retired with Catawba County Schools after teaching and coaching for 42 years. He was inducted to the North Carolina Athletic Director Hall of Fame, Catawba County Sports Hall of Fame, and Lenoir Rhyne Sports Hall of Fame. Tom was also honored as National Coach of the Year in 1978, North Carolina Shrine Bowl Assistant Head Coach in 1995, North Carolina Shrine Bowl Head Coach in 2000, and Carolina Panthers Coach of the Year in 2005. Tom was also an honorary member of the Hickory Sportsman Club.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife, Barbara Bearley Brown; and brothers, Mike Brown and Jeff Brown.

Those left to cherish his memory are sons, Brian Brown and wife, Joni, of Maiden, Von Brown and wife, Kim, of Canton, Ga.; daughter, Jill Brown of Greenville, N.C.; and grandchildren, Taylor Brown, Beau Brown, Will Brown, and Katie Brown.

A service to celebrate Tom's life will be held Monday, March 1, at 7 p.m., at Living Word Church, 923 Island Ford Rd., in Maiden. The Rev. Rob Hutchinson will officiate. The family will receive friends from 4 to 7 p.m., at the church, prior to the service.

Memorials may be made to Maiden Sportsman Club, 403 N. 1st Ave., Maiden, NC 28650.

www.bennettfuneralservice.com

Published by Hickory Daily Record on Feb. 28, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Mar
1
Visitation
4:00p.m. - 7:00p.m.
Living Word Church
923 Island Ford Rd., Maiden, NC
Mar
1
Service
7:00p.m.
Living Word Church
923 Island Ford Rd., Maiden, NC
6 Entries
I knew Tom in the late 70's when he briefly left coaching to go to work for what was called Servomation Corporation in Hickory. I worked at Tom's side, training him to become a successful sales executive. Tom was full of life and a delight to be around and we became friends all those many years ago. Our lives took different paths. Tom went back to his first love, coaching, and I moved on to Texas. We fell out of touch with one another, but I still remember Tom's laugh, his sense of fun, and his devotion to and love for his family. I was saddened to hear of his passing. God rest his soul.
Pete Hess
June 9, 2021
Tom and I were LR baseball teammates in the mid sixties. My freshman year was Tom's junior year and he took an interest in this skinny left hand pitcher. He was baseball savvy and was really like another coach on the field even way back then. He was a real competitor who hated to lose. May God bless Tom's soul and may God bless his family with comfort and peace.
Barry "Hoot" Gibson
March 1, 2021
Coach Brown you will be surely missed! God speed! Until we meet again!
Joe Thompson Jr
March 1, 2021
Great person, Coach, and friend during my time at Lenoir Rhyne! Rest In Peace Tom
Jack Burk
March 1, 2021
Tom was the football coach my freshman year at Bunker Hill High School near the late 80's, he were a good man.
Shane Roper
February 28, 2021
Sam and Sharon Kaufman
February 28, 2021
