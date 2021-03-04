Menu
Tracy Hefner
1948 - 2021
BORN
1948
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Bennett Funeral Service
7878 Nc Hwy 16
Newton, NC
Tracy Hefner

August 28, 1948 - March 3, 2021

Tracy Heffner, 72, of Maiden, passed away Wednesday, March 3, 2021, at her residence.

She was born Aug. 28, 1948, in Lincoln County, to the late John Winfield Heffner II and Edna Mae Rose Heffner. Tracy was a member of First United Methodist Church in Maiden and enjoyed spending her retirement with family and friends. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her brother, John Winfield Heffner III.

Those left to cherish her memory are her sister-in-law, Lethea Price and husband, Roy; nieces, Erin Bixby and husband, Josh, and Heather Heffner and partner, Michael Lewis; great-nieces and –nephews, Brian Lusk and wife, Alyssa, Gabriel Heffner, Layna Bixby, Constance Heffner, and Xander Bixby; and great-great-niece, Kathleen Lusk.

A service to celebrate Tracy's life will be held Saturday, March 6, at 3 p.m., at First United Methodist Church in Maiden. The Rev. Rob Hutchinson will officiate. Burial will follow in Maiden City Cemetery in Maiden. The family will receive friends from 1 to 2:45 p.m., at the church, prior to the service.

www.bennettfuneralservice.com

Published by Hickory Daily Record on Mar. 4, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Mar
6
Visitation
1:00p.m. - 2:45p.m.
First United Methodist Church in Maiden
NC
Mar
6
Service
3:00p.m.
First United Methodist Church in Maiden
NC
Bennett Funeral Service
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Tim Barger and family
March 4, 2021
JP Rhodes
March 4, 2021
Oh how I will miss my friend of over 50 years. I always told you that you were my horse if you never win a race. You won a Mansion in the sky. I love you Grace, my heart is truly broken
Darnell Setzer
March 4, 2021
