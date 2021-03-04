Tracy HefnerAugust 28, 1948 - March 3, 2021Tracy Heffner, 72, of Maiden, passed away Wednesday, March 3, 2021, at her residence.She was born Aug. 28, 1948, in Lincoln County, to the late John Winfield Heffner II and Edna Mae Rose Heffner. Tracy was a member of First United Methodist Church in Maiden and enjoyed spending her retirement with family and friends. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her brother, John Winfield Heffner III.Those left to cherish her memory are her sister-in-law, Lethea Price and husband, Roy; nieces, Erin Bixby and husband, Josh, and Heather Heffner and partner, Michael Lewis; great-nieces and –nephews, Brian Lusk and wife, Alyssa, Gabriel Heffner, Layna Bixby, Constance Heffner, and Xander Bixby; and great-great-niece, Kathleen Lusk.A service to celebrate Tracy's life will be held Saturday, March 6, at 3 p.m., at First United Methodist Church in Maiden. The Rev. Rob Hutchinson will officiate. Burial will follow in Maiden City Cemetery in Maiden. The family will receive friends from 1 to 2:45 p.m., at the church, prior to the service.