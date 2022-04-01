Wayne Lail
December 19, 1946 - March 28, 2022
Wayne Richard Lail, 75, of Hickory, passed away Monday, March 28, 2022, at his residence.
He was born December 19, 1946, in Los Angeles County, Calif., to the late Glenn Richard Lail and Carol Bennett Lail.
Wayne was a Vietnam veteran, and retired from Broughton Hospital where he worked as a painter. He was an avid fisherman, loved rock and roll, and was a hippie who enjoyed having a good time. Wayne was a dedicated father and friend with a generous heart.
Those left to cherish his memory are his sons, Charles Brandon Lail of Hickory, and Daniel Brent Lail of Wilmington; and sister: Glenda L. Jones of Hickory.
A memorial service with military honors by American Legion Post 544 will be held Sunday, April 3, at 3 p.m., at New Covenant Church of God in Hickory. Bishop Dennis Pitts will officiate. The family will receive friends from 2 to 2:45 p.m. at New Covenant Church of God, prior to the service.
Memorials may be made to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital
, 501 St. Jude Pl., Memphis, TN 38105.www.bennettfuneralservice.com
Published by Hickory Daily Record on Apr. 1, 2022.