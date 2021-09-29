Menu
Aurelia Dickinson
1932 - 2021
BORN
1932
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Cabarrus Funeral, Cremation & Cemetery
3892 Hwy 73E
Concord, NC
Aurelia Dickinson

December 7, 1932 - September 25, 2021

Aurelia Dickinson, 88, of Concord, passed away Saturday, Sept. 25, 2021, with family by her side.

She was born Dec. 7, 1932, to the late Robert and Reba McGraw.

Those left to cherish her memory are her daughter, Patti Weavil; granddaughter, Madison Wakefield (Marc); brother-in-law, Darrell Hornstra; niece, Lynda Locklear (Wayne); nephew, Curtis Hornstra (Patti); and lots of extended family members and friends.

Aurelia proudly served in the U.S. Navy. She then began working and eventually retired from the US Postal Service after 27 years.

The family will receive friends Friday, Oct. 1, at Cabarrus Funeral & Cemetery from 1 to 2 p.m., with her funeral, officiated by the Rev. Jeffrey Richards immediately following.

cabarrusfuneralandcremations.com


Published by Concord & Kannapolis Independent Tribune on Sep. 29, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Oct
1
Visitation
1:00p.m. - 2:00p.m.
Cabarrus Funeral & Cemetery
3892 Hwy 73E, Concord, NC
Oct
1
Funeral
2:00p.m.
Cabarrus Funeral & Cemetery
3892 Hwy 73E, Concord, NC
Funeral services provided by:
Cabarrus Funeral, Cremation & Cemetery
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Be the first to post a memory or condolences.