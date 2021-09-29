Aurelia DickinsonDecember 7, 1932 - September 25, 2021Aurelia Dickinson, 88, of Concord, passed away Saturday, Sept. 25, 2021, with family by her side.She was born Dec. 7, 1932, to the late Robert and Reba McGraw.Those left to cherish her memory are her daughter, Patti Weavil; granddaughter, Madison Wakefield (Marc); brother-in-law, Darrell Hornstra; niece, Lynda Locklear (Wayne); nephew, Curtis Hornstra (Patti); and lots of extended family members and friends.Aurelia proudly served in the U.S. Navy. She then began working and eventually retired from the US Postal Service after 27 years.The family will receive friends Friday, Oct. 1, at Cabarrus Funeral & Cemetery from 1 to 2 p.m., with her funeral, officiated by the Rev. Jeffrey Richards immediately following.