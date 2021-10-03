Menu
David R. Stappenbeck
1946 - 2021
BORN
1946
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Wilkinson Funeral Home
100 Branchview Drive Ne
Concord, NC
David R. Stappenbeck

September 12, 1946 - September 17, 2021

David R. Stappenbeck, 75, of Concord, passed away Friday, Sept. 17, 2021.

A memorial service will be held at 11 a.m., Wednesday, Oct. 6, at Wilkinson Funeral Home, 100 Branchview Dr. NE in Concord. The family will receive friends from 10 to 11 a.m., prior to the service. Burial with military honors will follow at 1 p.m., at the National Cemetery in Salisbury.

David was born Sept. 12, 1946, in Utica, N.Y., to Ralph and Margaret (Everett) Stappenbeck.

On July 14, 1973, in Whitesboro, David was united in marriage to Judith K. Munn; a blessed union lasting 48 years. He worked for Oneida County Department of Public Works for 30 years until retirement. David proudly served his country in both the Navy Seabees and the Air Force. David served in both the Vietnam War and Operation Desert Storm. He retired from the armed services after 22 years of service. David enjoyed volunteering at the DAV in Concord and the VA Hospital in Charlotte during his retirement years in North Carolina.

David is survived by his loving wife, Judy of Concord; his beloved children and their spouses, Kara and Craig Smith of Concord, and Jason and Lynsay Stappenbeck of Willow Spring; five cherished grandchildren, Landon and Grant Smith, and Jonathan, Logan, and Skylar Stappenbeck; two brothers, Paul Stappenbeck of New York, Eric and Susan Stappenbeck of New York; three sisters, Carol Stappenbeck of New York, Ellen Stappenbeck of New York, and Marie and John VanAtta of New York; and numerous nieces and nephews.

In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be sent to Hire Heroes USA, 1360 Union Hill Rd. Ste. 2-A, Alpharetta, GA 30004 or at www.hireheroesusa.org or to Hope for the Warriors, 8003 Forbes Pl. Ste. 201, Springfield, VA 22151 or at www.hopeforthewarriors.org.

Wilkinson Funeral Home

www.wilkinsonfuneralhome.com

Published by Concord & Kannapolis Independent Tribune on Oct. 3, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Oct
6
Visitation
10:00a.m. - 11:00a.m.
Wilkinson Funeral Home
100 Branchview Drive Ne PO Box 344, Concord, NC
Oct
6
Memorial service
11:00a.m.
Wilkinson Funeral Home
100 Branchview Drive Ne PO Box 344, Concord, NC
Oct
6
Burial
1:00p.m.
National Cemetery
501 Statesville Blvd., Salisbury, NC
Funeral services provided by:
Wilkinson Funeral Home
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
My deepest sympathies to Judy, Kara and Jason and all his loving family. For me, Dave was a loyal and trusted coworker. He was a critically important member of a small band of brothers who left family and friend and every comfort and certainty in our lives, to travel to a desolate place in the Saudi desert to help save lives. Dave was a solid, reliable, easy-going presence during an extraordinary difficult time in our lives. The picture posted was taken the night before we left home in January 1991. Dave and Judy's faces reflect the uncertainty, fear and anxiety we were all feeling. But, we went. Dave went. As he did 25 years earlier in another war, Dave did his duty; selflessly, without complaint or expectation of favor or reward. Dave inspired us all who had the honor to serve along side him, to be better than we thought we could be. Good bye good friend. Be at peace.
Dennis Manning
Work
October 1, 2021
