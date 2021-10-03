David R. Stappenbeck
September 12, 1946 - September 17, 2021
David R. Stappenbeck, 75, of Concord, passed away Friday, Sept. 17, 2021.
A memorial service will be held at 11 a.m., Wednesday, Oct. 6, at Wilkinson Funeral Home, 100 Branchview Dr. NE in Concord. The family will receive friends from 10 to 11 a.m., prior to the service. Burial with military honors will follow at 1 p.m., at the National Cemetery in Salisbury.
David was born Sept. 12, 1946, in Utica, N.Y., to Ralph and Margaret (Everett) Stappenbeck.
On July 14, 1973, in Whitesboro, David was united in marriage to Judith K. Munn; a blessed union lasting 48 years. He worked for Oneida County Department of Public Works for 30 years until retirement. David proudly served his country in both the Navy Seabees and the Air Force. David served in both the Vietnam War and Operation Desert Storm. He retired from the armed services after 22 years of service. David enjoyed volunteering at the DAV in Concord and the VA Hospital in Charlotte during his retirement years in North Carolina.
David is survived by his loving wife, Judy of Concord; his beloved children and their spouses, Kara and Craig Smith of Concord, and Jason and Lynsay Stappenbeck of Willow Spring; five cherished grandchildren, Landon and Grant Smith, and Jonathan, Logan, and Skylar Stappenbeck; two brothers, Paul Stappenbeck of New York, Eric and Susan Stappenbeck of New York; three sisters, Carol Stappenbeck of New York, Ellen Stappenbeck of New York, and Marie and John VanAtta of New York; and numerous nieces and nephews.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be sent to Hire Heroes USA, 1360 Union Hill Rd. Ste. 2-A, Alpharetta, GA 30004 or at www.hireheroesusa.org
or to Hope for the Warriors, 8003 Forbes Pl. Ste. 201, Springfield, VA 22151 or at www.hopeforthewarriors.org
.
Wilkinson Funeral Homewww.wilkinsonfuneralhome.com
Published by Concord & Kannapolis Independent Tribune on Oct. 3, 2021.