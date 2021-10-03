My deepest sympathies to Judy, Kara and Jason and all his loving family. For me, Dave was a loyal and trusted coworker. He was a critically important member of a small band of brothers who left family and friend and every comfort and certainty in our lives, to travel to a desolate place in the Saudi desert to help save lives. Dave was a solid, reliable, easy-going presence during an extraordinary difficult time in our lives. The picture posted was taken the night before we left home in January 1991. Dave and Judy's faces reflect the uncertainty, fear and anxiety we were all feeling. But, we went. Dave went. As he did 25 years earlier in another war, Dave did his duty; selflessly, without complaint or expectation of favor or reward. Dave inspired us all who had the honor to serve along side him, to be better than we thought we could be. Good bye good friend. Be at peace.

Dennis Manning Work October 1, 2021