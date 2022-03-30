Menu
Janice Lefler Hamilton
1941 - 2022
BORN
1941
DIED
2022
FUNERAL HOME
Whitley's Funeral Home
1748 Dale Earnhardt Blvd
Kannapolis, NC
UPCOMING SERVICE
Visitation
Apr, 5 2022
1:00p.m. - 2:00p.m.
Whitley's Funeral Home
Janice Lefler Hamilton

March 22, 1941 - March 27, 2022

Janice Lefler Hamilton, 81, of Kannapolis, passed away Sunday, March 27, 2022, after a period of declining health.

Born March 22, 1941, in Cabarrus County, she was the daughter of the late Clifford W. Sr. and Faye Todd Lefler.

Janice spent her working years as a secretary for the City of Concord's Planning and Zoning Department. A devout Christian, Janice was a member of North Kannapolis Baptist Church. She loved working at the church's food pantry on Wednesdays. She enjoyed time in her yard, gardening, watching the birds, and absolutely loved the beach and traveling. More than anything, she loved her family and will forever be remembered for that.

Janice's memory will be cherished by those she leaves behind including her daughter, Karen Hamilton Craven (Aaron); son, Phillip W. Hamilton (Donna); brother, C.W. Lefler Jr; 11 grandchildren, Amanda Edwards, Nikolas Brooks, Autumn Frieze, Elizabeth Hamilton, Matthew Hamilton, Elijah Hamilton, Neely Craven, Logan Craven, Mackenzie Romero, Amber Owens, and Drew Strickland; and nine great-grandchildren. Janice is also survived by her loyal caregiver, whom will miss her dearly, Wanda Purser James.

Aside from her parents, she was preceded in death by her beloved husband, Perry Phillip Hamilton.

A funeral service to honor Janice's life will be held at 2 p.m., Tuesday, April 5, at Whitley's Funeral Chapel Kannapolis. The Rev. Leon Hawks will officiate. Interment will follow in Carolina Memorial Park. The family will receive friends from 1 to 2 p.m., at the funeral home, prior to the service.

The family respectfully requests memorials be made to North Kannapolis Baptist Church Food Pantry, 312 Locust St., Kannapolis, NC 28081.

Whitley's Funeral Home

www.whitleysfuneralhome.com
Published by Concord & Kannapolis Independent Tribune on Mar. 30, 2022.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Apr
5
Visitation
1:00p.m. - 2:00p.m.
Whitley's Funeral Home
1748 Dale Earnhardt Boulevard, Kannapolis, NC
Apr
5
Funeral service
2:00p.m.
Whitley's Funeral Home
1748 Dale Earnhardt Boulevard, Kannapolis, NC
Apr
5
Service
3:15p.m.
Carolina Memorial Park
Carolina Memorial Park, 601 Mt. Olivet Road, Kannapolis, NC
Whitley's Funeral Home
