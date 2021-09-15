Kenneth Charles PhillipsMarch 1, 1947 - September 10, 2021Mr. Kenneth Charles Phillips passed away Friday, Sept. 10, 2021, at Tucker Hospice House.Ken was born March 1, 1947, in Concord, to the late Charles Franklin Phillips and Christine Jarvis Phillips. He attended Concord High School, where he was a football and baseball letterman, graduating with the class of 1965. His high school yearbook quoted Sir Walter Scott's poem "The Lady of the Lake" in referring to Ken: "His limbs were cast in manly mold for hearty sport or contest bold." Following high school, Ken joined the U.S. Army and served from 1965 to 1969 with tours of duty in Vietnam and Germany.Following his military service, Ken attended the University of North Carolina at Charlotte and graduated with a degree in Political Science. Shortly thereafter, Ken went to work for the Central Intelligence Agency. Over the span of his CIA career, he had long-term postings in various countries in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and South America, and also had a number of short-term assignments in other locales. He retired from government service in December of 2001 as a true patriot who loved his country.Ken had a passion for golf and played as often as he could. He played at some of the premier golf courses in the world but always enjoyed his rounds in North Myrtle Beach. He loved the beach, especially socializing with Concord friends at the annual Spiders on the Beach event and S.O.S. Ken was very well-read and enjoyed music and singing along in his wonderful bass/baritone voice. Ken was a friendly, fun-loving person with great wit and a wonderful sense of humor. His friends numbered in the hundreds, if not thousands. He will be sorely missed by his many lifelong best friends and their children.Ken is survived by his sister, Diane Garrett Shue and her husband, Walter of Concord; special nieces and nephews; and a host of close friends.Besides his parents, Ken was preceded in death by brother, Ray Garrett.Due to COVID-19 considerations, the family will have a private graveside service at Oakwood Cemetery.In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Boys & Girls Club of Cabarrus County, 247 Spring St. NW, Concord, NC 28025 or to the Cabarrus Dream Center, 280 Concord Pkwy. S, Suite 110, Concord, NC 28027.Wilkinson Funeral Home