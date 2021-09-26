Lewis M. Williams
July 22, 1947 - September 1, 2021
On Wednesday, Sept. 1, 2021, Lewis Monroe Williams was called home to Heaven at the age of 74.
He was a loving husband, father, papaw, brother, and uncle. Lewis was born July 22, 1947, the son of Ruth Langston Williams and Lester Loyd Williams. He was one of four siblings, including Richard Williams, Mickey Williams and Kathy Williams Bunch. Family was everything to him and he loved them all dearly. When he was 15, he met Beverly, the love of his life, and Aug. 5, 1967, they were married in a ceremony at Fort Jackson, S.C., just before his deployment to Vietnam. Theirs is a love story for all time. They did everything together; even their Heavenly homecoming was only 3 days apart.
Lewis grew up in Concord, and graduated from Concord High School in 1966. He enlisted in the U.S. Army after High school, as part of the 9th Infantry Division deploying to Vietnam shortly after his marriage to Beverly in 1967. About six months later, he was wounded during the Tet Offensive and transported to a military hospital in Valley Forge, Pa. He remained there off and on for two years undergoing many surgeries to repair the damage to his body. He was retired from the Army and declared 100% disabled but he never saw it that way. He always said, "Disability is a state of mind. You're only disabled if you choose to be." Upon returning home, Lewis worked for Kayser-Roth as a Personnel Supervisor, then sold life insurance for New York Life and finally settled into the career that was made for him, Veterans' Service Officer for Cabarrus County, where he worked with and served veterans for 25 years. It was truly his passion, and he helped countless numbers of Veterans throughout the years.
Lewis was a "larger than life" kind of man and brought laughter and joy wherever he went. He LOVED to help people. He and his wife, Beverly, had an innate ability to befriend everyone they came in contact with, whether that be a co-worker or neighbor, or even the wait staff at their favorite restaurants. They simply loved people and would give all they had in service to others. The light of Christ shone through all they did.
Lewis will be lovinging remembered by his daughters, Angie Martin (Gary) of Harrisburg, and Ali Harton (Dave) of Apex; grandchildren, Jessica Shue (Kevin), Sierra Foss (Joshua), and Sydney Harton; sister, Kathy Bunch (Wayne) of Tennessee; sister-in-law, Kimberly Williams of Alabama; brother, Mickey Williams (Doreen) of Florida; nieces, Teresa Elliott, Tammy Merrington, Tonya Williams, Ashley Leslie, Amy Bunch, Shannon Lineberger, Amber Kelnhofer; nephew, Brent Plott. He gave endlessly of his time, talents, and love for his family, and spending time with them was the greatest joy of his life.
Lewis was preceded in death by his parents, Ruth Langston Williams and Lester Williams; his older brother, Richard Wiliams; and his niece, Mikki Williams.
A private family service will be held at 10 a.m., at Advent Lutheran Church in Charlotte, Saturday, Oct. 9. When COVID-19 conditions improve, the family will hold a celebration of life for all friends and family to attend.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Alzheimer's Association
, www.alz.org
.cabarrusfuneralandcremations.com
Published by Concord & Kannapolis Independent Tribune on Sep. 26, 2021.