Michael "Mike" R. ColtraneSeptember 25, 1946 - January 2, 2022Michael "Mike" R. Coltrane, 75, of Concord, passed away Sunday, Jan. 2, 2022, at University of Miami General Jackson Hospital, after a brief illness.Mike was born Sept. 25, 1946, in Cabarrus County, to the late L.D. "Bub" Coltrane III and Phyllis Crooks Coltrane. He was also preceded in death by his wife, Anne Collins Coltrane; and his brother, Daniel Branson Coltrane.He graduated from Concord High School in 1964, and from Davidson College in 1968, with a BA in History. He graduated from The University of Pennsylvania, Wharton School of Finance with an MBA in business in 1970.Mike served two years active military duty in the U.S. Army, and four years in the reserves in Transportation, achieving the rank of Captain.He began his banking career at NCNB, then went on to First Charter, ending in the position of Executive Vice President, and in 1988, began serving as Chairman/CEO/President of CT Communications, in Concord. He served on the board of the telecom industry's trade association, USTA, from 1991 to 2007, and served as President from 2000 to 2001. He also served on the Centennial Communications Board from 2001 to 2009, the First Charter Corp. Board of Directors from 1988 to 2008, and on the board of Power and Tel from September 2009 to the present.Mike was very active in First Presbyterian Church serving as Elder and Deacon and has been a lifelong member. He was involved in the Concord community and was a member of the High Point Rotary Club, Salisbury Rotary Club and Concord Rotary Club for 50 years, serving as President 1991 to 1992 in Concord, was a Paul Harris Fellow, and a 5th generation Rotarian.He was President of the Cabarrus Chamber of Commerce in 1987, and continued for many years. He was a supporter of the Salvation Army where he served on the board since 2008. He was involved in the Boy Scouts of America, The United Way, and the Boys & Girls Club of Cabarrus County where he served on the board 1990 to 2003. Mike served on the board of CMC NE/Atrium Health beginning in 2006, and the board of CMC Charlotte/Atrium from 2011 to 2018.Mike was a lifelong hunter and fisherman. He and Loretta traveled the world together sharing their love of hunting and exploring. They enjoyed nature and time in the outdoors and loved going to the beach.He is survived by his wife, Loretta Coltrane and her daughter, Tracy Olander; sister, Gay Coltrane Ausband (Ted Brewer) of Southport; nephew, Mark Allen (Lindsey) of Mars Hill; niece, Julia Allen DeMaury (Josh) of Waxhaw; two great-nephews, Branson & Miles Allen; canine companion, Winston Spencer Churchill; and other extended family members.A memorial service will be held at 2 p.m., Wednesday, Jan. 12, at First Presbyterian Church, officiated by the Rev. Ellen True Crawford.The family will receive friends from 5:30 to 8:30 p.m., Tuesday, Jan. 11, at Wilkinson Funeral Home, and again after the service in Davis Hall at First Presbyterian Church. The burial service will be for family only.Memorials may be made to the Salvation Army, P.O. Box 511, Concord, NC 28026; or to Cooperative Christian Ministries, P.O. Box 1717, Concord, NC 28026.Wilkinson Funeral Home