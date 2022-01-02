Menu
Richard David Threadgill
1955 - 2021
BORN
1955
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Cabarrus Funeral, Cremation & Cemetery
3892 Hwy 73E
Concord, NC
Richard David Threadgill

April 17, 1955 - December 25, 2021

Richard David Threadgill, 66, passed away at Tucker Hospice House Saturday, Dec. 25, 2021.

Richard was born in Montgomery County, April 17, 1955, to the late David "Jack" Threadgill and the late Ellen Hartness. Richard was also preceded in death by his wife, Katherine Threadgill; brother, Alvin Threadgill; and sister, Martha Guy.

Those left to cherish his memory are his children, sons, Michael Bryan Kiker and Michelle Langley of Fenton, Mich., Rodney Threadgill and Jessica Rayfield of China Grove, Jeffrey Threadgill and Jennifer Threadgill of Concord; and daughter, Kimberly Threadgill Murtagh and Brendan Murtagh of Concord; grandchildren, Tiffany, Tabitha, Tanner, Riley, Reagan, Brianna, Alex, Jacob, Connor, Alex, Cooper, Thomas and Bocannon; and brothers and sisters, Ken and Nancy Threadgill and family, Jerry and Linda McCall and family, Richard and Ramona Petit and family, and Ricky Threadgill of Concord.

The family will receive friends Monday, Jan. 3, from 6 to 8 p.m., at Cabarrus Funeral & Cemetery, 3892 Hwy. 73 E, in Concord. The funeral for Richard will be held Tuesday, Jan. 4, at 1 p.m., officiated by Pastor Brian Rabon at Cabarrus Funeral & Cemetery. Burial will immediately follow in the cemetery.

Richard enjoyed fishing, going to the beach, spending time with his family, and singing gospel music. Richard was an amazing father, loving husband, and forever friend. If you were in need and he had $25 in his pocket, he would give you $20. The thought of a person going without troubled him. We could not have had a better reflection of the father's love on earth, he was the best. He will be dearly missed by all who knew him.

cabarrusfuneralandcremations.com

Published by Concord & Kannapolis Independent Tribune on Jan. 2, 2022.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Jan
3
Visitation
6:00p.m. - 8:00p.m.
Cabarrus Funeral & Cemetery
3892 Hwy 73E, Concord, NC
Jan
4
Funeral
1:00p.m.
Cabarrus Funeral & Cemetery
3892 Hwy 73E, Concord, NC
Jan
4
Burial
Cabarrus Funeral & Cemetery
3892 Hwy 73E, Concord, NC
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
To: Jeff and all of your family We offer our deepest condolences and pray for strength for each one of you at this time of need. Bob, Jan, Robert Peacock
Bob, Jan, Robert Peacock
Family
December 29, 2021
