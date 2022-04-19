Menu
Search by Name
Menu
Journal Gazette & Times-Courier
Journal Gazette & Times-Courier Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
Deborah Kay Turner
FUNERAL HOME
Howe & Yockey Funeral Home
415 North Broadway Street
Shelbyville, IL

Deborah Kay Turner

March 2, 1955 - April 14, 2022

SHELBYVILLE - Deborah Kay "Debbie" Turner, 67, of Shelbyville, IL, went home to be with the Lord at 5:19 p.m. Thursday, April 14, 2022 in HSHS Good Shepherd Hospital, Shelbyville, IL.

Funeral services will be 11:00 a.m. Wednesday, April 20, 2022 in Howe and Yockey Funeral Home, Shelbyville with Rev. Greg Breeden officiating. Visitation will be from 4:00-8:00 p.m. Tuesday, April 19, 2022 and from 10:00-11:00 a.m. Wednesday, both in the funeral home. Burial will be in Glenwood Cemetery, Shelbyville, IL. Memorials may be given to Nazarene Missionary Society.

Debbie was born on March 2, 1955 in Shelbyville, IL, the daughter of James Loren and Shirley Ann (Cutler) Everett. She graduated from Shelbyville High School in the Class of 1973 and earned her Associate Degree from Lake Land College in Mattoon, IL. Debbie worked for General Electric in Mattoon for many years. She later worked for the Shelbyville Daily Union and for Dr. Edwin Siroy. Debbie was a member of the First Church of the Nazarene in Shelbyville. She enjoyed caring for her dogs and going to thrift shops and garage sales. Debbie married Robert Duane "Bob" Turner on July 27, 1974 in Shelbyville, IL.

She is survived by her husband, Bob; son, Scott Turner (Alisha) of Franklin, IN; daughter, Lacy Ann Nihiser (Jeremy) of Dundee, FL; father, Jim Everett of Shelbyville, IL; brothers-in-law: Tim Turner (Rena) of Port Charlotte, FL and Jerry Turner of Quincy, OH; and two grandchildren: Trek and Laney Turner. She was preceded in death by her mother, Shirley; father-in-law, Robert Edwin Turner; and mother-in-law, Virginia Ann Turner.

Send condolences at www.howeandyockey.com.


Published by Journal Gazette & Times-Courier on Apr. 19, 2022.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by:
Howe & Yockey Funeral Home
MAKE A DONATION
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Sponsored by Howe & Yockey Funeral Home.
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
0 Entries
Be the first to post a memory or condolences.