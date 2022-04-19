Deborah Kay Turner

March 2, 1955 - April 14, 2022

SHELBYVILLE - Deborah Kay "Debbie" Turner, 67, of Shelbyville, IL, went home to be with the Lord at 5:19 p.m. Thursday, April 14, 2022 in HSHS Good Shepherd Hospital, Shelbyville, IL.

Funeral services will be 11:00 a.m. Wednesday, April 20, 2022 in Howe and Yockey Funeral Home, Shelbyville with Rev. Greg Breeden officiating. Visitation will be from 4:00-8:00 p.m. Tuesday, April 19, 2022 and from 10:00-11:00 a.m. Wednesday, both in the funeral home. Burial will be in Glenwood Cemetery, Shelbyville, IL. Memorials may be given to Nazarene Missionary Society.

Debbie was born on March 2, 1955 in Shelbyville, IL, the daughter of James Loren and Shirley Ann (Cutler) Everett. She graduated from Shelbyville High School in the Class of 1973 and earned her Associate Degree from Lake Land College in Mattoon, IL. Debbie worked for General Electric in Mattoon for many years. She later worked for the Shelbyville Daily Union and for Dr. Edwin Siroy. Debbie was a member of the First Church of the Nazarene in Shelbyville. She enjoyed caring for her dogs and going to thrift shops and garage sales. Debbie married Robert Duane "Bob" Turner on July 27, 1974 in Shelbyville, IL.

She is survived by her husband, Bob; son, Scott Turner (Alisha) of Franklin, IN; daughter, Lacy Ann Nihiser (Jeremy) of Dundee, FL; father, Jim Everett of Shelbyville, IL; brothers-in-law: Tim Turner (Rena) of Port Charlotte, FL and Jerry Turner of Quincy, OH; and two grandchildren: Trek and Laney Turner. She was preceded in death by her mother, Shirley; father-in-law, Robert Edwin Turner; and mother-in-law, Virginia Ann Turner.

