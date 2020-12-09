Menu
Search by Name
Menu
Journal Gazette & Times-Courier
Journal Gazette & Times-Courier Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
Eugene Bezruki
1948 - 2020
BORN
1948
DIED
2020
FUNERAL HOME
Adams Funeral Chapel - Charleston
2330 Shawnee Dr.
Charleston, IL

Eugene Bezruki

May 23, 1948 - March 18, 2020

CHARLESTON – Eugene Bezruki, age 71 of Charleston, IL passed away on March 18, 2020. A Funeral Mass will be conducted for both he and his mother at 11:00 a.m. on Friday, December 11, 2020 at St. Charles Borromeo Catholic Church, 921 Madison Avenue in Charleston with Father Braden Maher presiding. Inurnment will follow in Roselawn Cemetery in Charleston. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the Society for Prevention of Cruelty to Animals (SPCA) or a local pet shelter. Gifts may be mailed in care of Adams Funeral Chapel, 2330 Shawnee Drive, Charleston, IL 61920.

Eugene was born May 23, 1948 in Mittenwald, Germany to Mike and Vera (Piotenko) Bezruki in the displaced persons camp while his parents were waiting to immigrate to America. The family settled in Charleston in 1950. Eugene graduated Charleston High School, followed by Community College in Effingham, IL, then joined the U.S. Air Force. After a 23 year military career, he returned to Charleston. At the time of his death he was survived by his mother, Vera Bezruki of Overland Park, KS; his siblings: Lydia (Richard) Marien of Overland Park, KS, Don (Peggy) Bezruki of Verona, WI, Chris (Ann) Bezruki of Wichita, KS; and many nieces and nephews.

Eugene watched over his parents while in Charleston and adopted his mom's cats when she had to move from the family home. Eugene was a Chess and War Game master player and enjoyed many tournaments while stationed for several years in Europe. He enjoyed his nieces and nephews, and grand ones too, at all the family gatherings. He is remembered with love and affection.

Visit www.adamsfuneralchapel.com to leave condolences for Eugene's family.



Published by Journal Gazette & Times-Courier on Dec. 9, 2020.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Dec
11
Funeral Mass
11:00a.m.
St. Charles Borromeo Catholic Church
921 Madison Avenue, Charleston, IL
Funeral services provided by:
Adams Funeral Chapel - Charleston
MAKE A DONATION
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
0 Entries
Be the first to post a memory or condolences.